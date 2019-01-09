Welcome to our new independent group test of half chaps and gaiters for horse riders. All of the legwear in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

A unisex design made from premium calf leather with a full-grain leather lining, the Ariat Kendron Half Chaps feature an oiled leather inner calf panel for grip and durability as well as a mobility curve for flexibility and comfort. A full-length gore panel on the lateral side and a high Spanish cut topline provide an elegant appearance and a sleek profile. Additional features include full length YKK back zipper with keeper and a leather skirt over the instep.

First impressions

These looked very smart and fit extremely well. The leather and design looked like it would be hard wearing and they didn’t look bulky when worn.

Overview of performance

I received so many comments on how smart these chaps look while in the saddle. Not only were they extremely comfortable while riding, but also were great for doing yard work off the horse. They proved to be very tough and hard wearing plus they maintained their fit while being worn everyday. Although they are on the more expensive side, they are worth the investment.

Likes and dislikes

I really like the leather they are made out of as it looks very stylish, is soft but also so tough and hardwearing, plus didn’t need any wearing in.