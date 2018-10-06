Welcome to our independent group test of summer gloves for horse riders. All of the gloves in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Designed with competition in mind, the SXC Sportsline Gloves offer complete grip with silicone X on the full palm and inside rein fingers to stop any slipping and to provide consistent contact on the rein. The breathable mesh panels on the back of the hand and the thumb keep you cool and offer less bulk across your hand when riding. They feel close contact and offer total free movement. The gloves have an extra strong Velcro fastening, which does not move or come undone while being worn.

First impressions

I loved the colour, the sporty look and the feel of the gloves.

Overview of performance

These gloves were lightweight, very comfortable to wear, breathable and with plenty of grip. I wore them during hunter trials and cross-country and never once lost the grip on my reins, even when the horses were very sweaty.

Likes and dislikes

I really like everything about these gloves, especially how they perform. My only criticism would be that a brown pair is missing from the collection! They are good value for how well they performed and they are very multi-purpose.