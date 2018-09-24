Welcome to our new group test of cool boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Lemieux ProIce Boots provide targeted cold ice therapy for tendons and joints for use as regular maintenance and management or as part of injury recovery and rehabilitation.

First impressions

I really liked these boots as soon as they came out of the packet. The design with the ice pack and boot itself looked really tough, well-made and easy to use.

Overview of performance

I found these boots were very effective as the ice packs came out the freezer very cold and they cooled the horses’ legs by about 6 degrees* after being worn for 20mins after strenuous exercise. They were very easy to put on, didn’t move and are great value for money.

Likes and dislikes

I like how easy they are to use and how effectively they cooled the legs all over. I can’t really fault them and would recommend them to anyone with a freezer or someone that has the time to pack a freezer bag full of ice when travelling.

*How the reduction in leg temperature was measured

Sam used an infrared non-contact digital thermometer to measure the temperature of the horses’ legs immediately after work and then again after the cool boots had been applied to the legs for 20mins. This test was repeated across different horses after different types of strenuous work (fast work, jumping, cross-country, etc) and an average temperature reduction was worked out across the group. These tests were undertaken in the environment that the boots are designed to be used and so the temperatures recorded may have been affected by environmental factors.