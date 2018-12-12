Welcome to our group test of mane and tail detanglers. All of the sprays in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Cavalor Star Shine is a long-lasting hair conditioner with a unique and pleasant aroma. It gives a brightening gleam to your horse’s coat and makes it appear as a real “star” on the show circuit. The horse’s tail and mane can be expected to remain tangle-free for a week after application.

First impressions

I liked the simplicity of the packaging and the bottle looks like a handy size to use post-wash as a coat shine and detangler. I was fairly surprised when I saw the price tag though.

Overview of performance

I was really impressed by this fantastic product. This is definitely best in this group test. It does exactly what it says on the bottle. It detangles, softens and has a long-lasting effect. The shine it adds to the horse’s coat is second to none. It is a superior product compared to anything I’ve ever used before. Very, very impressed.

Likes and dislikes

I don’t just like this product, I love everything about it and I cannot fault it. I wish I had more of it. It is more expensive than the others on test, but it’s worth every penny.