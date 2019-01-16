Pikeur Long-sleeved Competition Shirt review

Welcome to our independent group test of winter competition shirts for riders. All of the stain removers in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

This Pikeur long-sleeved competition shirt really is something different, and is ideal for someone who likes to add a little extra touch of glamour to their competition wear. Made from a stretchy, warm and very comfortable technical material, this long sleeved shirt also has small Pikeur wording on the chest and beautiful crystal buttons.

First impressions

A very neat and tidy, smart, stylish shirt with all the quality you would expect from Pikeur.

Overview of performance

This shirt is really stretchy and comfortable and it worked really well under a competition jacket. It kept me warm, but was also breathable. It was stylish and gave a very nice appearance.

Likes and dislikes

I liked how stylish, yet practical it is. I also really liked the long sleeves and how the cuffs stayed in position, rather than working up your arms. Some of the other shirts were slightly warmer, but I never felt cold wearing this shirt. The fit was really good for riders of any shape.