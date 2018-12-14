Welcome to our independent group test of cross-county boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Veredus E-vento XC event boots aim to combine maximum protection with comfort for horses going cross-country. They are made in microperforated neoprene AEROX, together with 3D mesh ducted fabric to guarantee double ventilation. Being fully waterproof, the boots don’t absorb or retain water, meaning they stay dry regardless of the weather or going conditions. And, although they offer robust protection, the boots are lightweight – allowing greater freedom of movement and flexibility. They also boast protective pads in polyurethane foam, which help reduce the shock felt during high impact.

First impressions

Looked like a smart pair of good quality boots, although they did look a little small.

Overview of performance

These were a really good pair of lightweight cross-country boots that didn’t slip, were extremely breathable, very easy to get on and off, plus they looked as good as new after they had been washed. They also did not collect any water and gave great protection to the leg.

Likes and dislikes

I like how breathable they are and that they didn’t slip at all while going cross-country, plus I was confident my horse’s legs were well protected. I did, however, find they came up a bit small, but only marginally.