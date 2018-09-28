Welcome to our group test of winter riding gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been thoroughly tested by dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Uvex’s official description

The Uvex Sportstyle Winter gloves are the riding gloves that make a difference during the winter time – durability and comfort are two primary characteristics that makes riders love them.

Rob’s first impressions

Very smart looking gloves that looked very professional.

Overview of performance

I absolutely loved these gloves. They were comfortable to wear and really warm. They were as good to ride in as they were for wearing around the yard.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

I loved the warmth and the fact you could ride and work on the yard in them.