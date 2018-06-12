Welcome to our new group test of mid-layers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Noble Outfitters’ official description

This super comfortable Cozy Cowl in Cranberry will become your go-to throw on, stylish and versatile layer. The funnel neck keeps you warm in the colder conditions, and handy zip pocket detail will make sure all your essentials are safe. Perfect for when you’re on the go.

Sam’s first impressions

I really liked the colour and style of this top this straight away. The neck I thought was an interesting design and was looking forward to trying it.

Overview of performance

This top ticks all the boxes for me; it is warm while being not sweaty, cosy without being clingy. Also all is added extras like the neck and pockets really worked and added to the practicality of this top.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I thought the neck worked really well as it is there for warmth when you need it, but does get in the way when you don’t. I also found the thumb loops very useful when riding. If I had to fault it, it is on the thinner side compared to the others and therefore may not be as warm in very, very cold weather.