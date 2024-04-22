



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Whether you’re heading off on a trek across Wales or Iceland, Azerbaijan or Mongolia, the two most important things when considering what to wear on a horse riding holiday are safety and comfort. You’re signing up for spending long hours in the saddle – and there’s nothing worse than feeling unprepared or uncomfortable while you’re ticking the dream riding holiday off your horsey bucket list.

Your chosen holiday destination and its climate will determine exactly what you pack, but the most of the staple items will be the same. We’ve covered a range of climates in this list to help you consider what you might need wherever you’re heading. Between the team at Horse & Hound, we’ve been on a wide range of riding holidays so we’ve tried to cover all bases. If you’re planning a specific type of riding holiday, check out our tips for what to wear on horseback safari or what to wear on a ranch holiday.

What to wear on a horse riding holiday

Riding hat

The most important thing you’ll need to pack for your riding holiday is a correctly fitted riding hat. To ensure that you’re covered by your insurance you’ll need one that’s up to standard. Some holiday providers will be able to lend you a hat, but if you’re heading abroad they might not be up to standard or correctly fitting, so it’s always best to take your own.

If you’re heading somewhere hot or will be in the saddle for long periods of time, you’ll benefit from a lightweight and ventilated helmet. The Uvex Exxential II (which you can view here) would be a popular choice for this type of riding. NB: we recommend all riding hats are fitted by a professional hat fitter.

Boots

Comfortable footwear is really important, but especially if you’ll be spending some time walking with your horse, which is common on some types of trekking holidays. We’d suggest leaving your favourite long leather riding boots at home, and instead opting for something more robust that offers plenty of support.

Short boots and half chaps are a good option as they’re not only easy to pack, but give you the option of taking the chaps off, too. Many distance riders prefer boots that are more similar in style to trainers or walking boots – and these are great if you end up walking sections of the trek. The Ariat Terrain boots (which you can view here) tick all these boxes and are waterproof, too.

Lightweight half chaps, such as the Just Chaps Cool chaps, are popular with horsey holiday makers as they’re lightweight and breathable, which makes them great for warmer climates. And they fit over the chunkier boot types, too.

Ariat Terrain Waterproof Boots

These boots are ready to meet any challenge and are designed for all-day comfort and durability. View Deal

Ariat Ascent Paddock Boots

These lightweight and comfy short boots fit a bit like trainers and will keep you comfortable in the saddle as well as on foot. View Deal

Tops

Layers are key to comfort on a riding holiday, especially if the weather is changeable.

If you’re expecting the weather to be warm, you’re best with a selection of lightweight and technical riding T-shirts or long-sleeved base layers for added protection from the sun. Technical shirts are a great option, too.

Legwear

The best riding tights and leggings are a popular choice for holiday riding as they’re lightweight and really comfortable – most have an easy-to-access pocket on the leg, too. For a week’s holiday I would suggest you only need two or three pairs.

If you’re heading to somewhere like Iceland, it would be worth packing a pair of the best waterproof riding trousers – these will protect you from the wind and rain. It would also be worth looking into the best winter riding tights if you’re heading to a cooler destination – they have all the same benefits as leggings, but with extra warmth.

LeMieux Naomi Riding Tights

These riding tights have a wide waistband and a full silicone seat. View Deal

WeatherBeeta Rayne Waterproof Riding Trousers

These fully lined waterproof trousers are have reinforced sections and a gel print on the leg for added stability. View Deal

Socks

While you can get away with packing just a couple of pairs of riding tights, you will want at least one pair of clean socks for each day you’re riding. If your itinerary suggests you’ll be doing early and later rides with a longer break in between, take extra pairs. Don’t be tempted to take an everyday pair of socks because you’ll end up with wet and sweaty feet – you’ll appreciate breathable and wicking riding socks more than you realise.

WeatherBeeta Stocking Socks These socks are described as “ultra-lightweight yet hardworking”. They’ve got a thin and stretchy calf, and the cotton foot section is breathable with a cushioned panel for added protection and comfort. View Deal

Sunglasses

Sunglasses are a must if you’re going somewhere sunny, but it’s best to opt for a pair that are safe ride in and won’t shatter and cause you injury in a fall. Glasses designed for sport will also fit nicely under your helmet.

Beacool Sport Glasses

Available in a wide range of colours, these sport-specific glasses are made of a shatterproof material. View Deal

Bandana A bandana or Buff will help protect you from the sun (or keep you warm if it’s chilly), but you can also pull it up over your mouth and nose if it’s particularly dry and dusty. Buff Coolnet UV

This lightweight and comfortable tube scarf is 95% recycled, offers UPF 50 protection helps with sweat management. View Deal Buff Merino

This 100% merino wool Buff is perfect for when the weather won’t make up its mind. View Deal

Riding hat camera

You can, of course, take a phone or digital camera with you to document your trip. But if you’d rather not be fiddling about or would like to record at speed, it would be worth checking out one of the best riding hat cameras. The Cambox V4 Pro is super-lightweight, discreet so won’t stand out in your photos.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.