Whether you’re heading off on a trek across Wales or Iceland, Azerbaijan or Mongolia, the two most important things when considering what to wear on a horse riding holiday are safety and comfort. You’re signing up for spending long hours in the saddle – and there’s nothing worse than feeling unprepared or uncomfortable while you’re ticking the dream riding holiday off your horsey bucket list.
Your chosen holiday destination and its climate will determine exactly what you pack, but the most of the staple items will be the same. We’ve covered a range of climates in this list to help you consider what you might need wherever you’re heading. Between the team at Horse & Hound, we’ve been on a wide range of riding holidays so we’ve tried to cover all bases. If you’re planning a specific type of riding holiday, check out our tips for what to wear on horseback safari or what to wear on a ranch holiday.
What to wear on a horse riding holiday
Riding hat
The most important thing you’ll need to pack for your riding holiday is a correctly fitted riding hat. To ensure that you’re covered by your insurance you’ll need one that’s up to standard. Some holiday providers will be able to lend you a hat, but if you’re heading abroad they might not be up to standard or correctly fitting, so it’s always best to take your own.
If you’re heading somewhere hot or will be in the saddle for long periods of time, you’ll benefit from a lightweight and ventilated helmet. The Uvex Exxential II (which you can view here) would be a popular choice for this type of riding. NB: we recommend all riding hats are fitted by a professional hat fitter.
Uvex Exxential II
Available in a range of colours, this adjustable helmet weighs just 400g, is ventilated and meets the European VG1 standard.
If you don’t already have a hat carrier, I’d recommend treating yourself to one of the best riding hat bags to ensure its safe travel.
LeMieux Hat Box
Give your hat a little extra protection with this hat bag. It has easy carry handles as well as pockets for gloves and other small accessories.
Charles Owen Hat Bag
This hat bag is designed to quickly convert from a practical backpack to a stylish tote bag.
Boots
Comfortable footwear is really important, but especially if you’ll be spending some time walking with your horse, which is common on some types of trekking holidays. We’d suggest leaving your favourite long leather riding boots at home, and instead opting for something more robust that offers plenty of support.
Short boots and half chaps are a good option as they’re not only easy to pack, but give you the option of taking the chaps off, too. Many distance riders prefer boots that are more similar in style to trainers or walking boots – and these are great if you end up walking sections of the trek. The Ariat Terrain boots (which you can view here) tick all these boxes and are waterproof, too.
Lightweight half chaps, such as the Just Chaps Cool chaps, are popular with horsey holiday makers as they’re lightweight and breathable, which makes them great for warmer climates. And they fit over the chunkier boot types, too.
Ariat Terrain Waterproof Boots
These boots are ready to meet any challenge and are designed for all-day comfort and durability.
Ariat Ascent Paddock Boots
These lightweight and comfy short boots fit a bit like trainers and will keep you comfortable in the saddle as well as on foot.
Tops
Layers are key to comfort on a riding holiday, especially if the weather is changeable.
If you’re expecting the weather to be warm, you’re best with a selection of lightweight and technical riding T-shirts or long-sleeved base layers for added protection from the sun. Technical shirts are a great option, too.
Shires Aubrion Elverson Tech Top
This relaxed fit technical T-shirt is lightweight and quick-drying.
Ariat Sunstopper 2.0 ¼-Zip
Available in a wide range of colours and prints, this technical top wicks away moisture and offers protection from the sun (UPF 45).
Ariat VentTek Stretch Shirt
This technical shirt will keep you cool cool, offers UV protection, wicks away sweat and has a hidden sunglasses wipe in the hem.
In countries with changeable weather, it’s best to layer up with a mid-layer or lightweight waterproof jacket. When selecting a fleece-type mid-layer, consider a zip-up option if you’re likely to want to remove or add layers often as these are easier to put on/take off than something that needs to go over your head.
A waterproof jacket that packs away into itself is ideal as you’ll be carrying everything you need. In colder weather you’ll be thankful for a warmer base layer, such as the LeMieux Alice (available on Amazon).
LeMieux Alice ¼-Zip Base Layer
Made of a waffle-textured fabric that helps to keep you warm. It’s fitted and non-bulky, which makes it great for layering.
Mountain Warehouse Snowdon Fleece
This very lightweight fleece, provides warmth without weight and is available in a wide range of colours.
Outdoor Ventures Zip Fleece
Available in a wide range of colour, this zipped fleece will be easy to put on and take off while in the saddle.
Regatta Women’s Pack It III
Available in a wide range of colours, this waterproof jacket packs into its own little pouch.
Mountain Warehouse Men’s Pakka
This lightweight and breathable jacket packs into a little bag for easy storage.
Legwear
The best riding tights and leggings are a popular choice for holiday riding as they’re lightweight and really comfortable – most have an easy-to-access pocket on the leg, too. For a week’s holiday I would suggest you only need two or three pairs.
If you’re heading to somewhere like Iceland, it would be worth packing a pair of the best waterproof riding trousers – these will protect you from the wind and rain. It would also be worth looking into the best winter riding tights if you’re heading to a cooler destination – they have all the same benefits as leggings, but with extra warmth.
LeMieux Naomi Riding Tights
These riding tights have a wide waistband and a full silicone seat.
WeatherBeeta Rayne Waterproof Riding Trousers
These fully lined waterproof trousers are have reinforced sections and a gel print on the leg for added stability.
Where you’re going and the time of year will determine what type of gloves are best to pack. For a hot destination, you’ll want something light (check out our guide to the best summer riding gloves), but other locations will see you better with something more standard in weight for spring and autumn or even the best winter riding gloves if you’re heading somewhere cold.
Even if you don’t usually ride in gloves, investing in a pair will definitely be worth it as you’ll be in the saddle for much longer than usual – and the reins may not be what you’re used to either. The last thing you want on your trip is cold, sweaty or sore hands.
Uvex Summair Gloves
These touchscreen compatible gloves are designed for high-intensity conditions with non-slip on the palm and breathable mesh on the topside.
Roeckl Laila Gloves
The back of these gloves is made of a special lightweight, cool fabric that allows tanning to take place through it, so your hands can tan at the same rate as your wrists and arms.
Uvex Sportsyle Winter Gloves
These gloves will do you a great service if you’re heading somewhere cooler. We put these gloves to the test and awarded them H&H Approved. They were warm and had really good grip.
Socks
While you can get away with packing just a couple of pairs of riding tights, you will want at least one pair of clean socks for each day you’re riding. If your itinerary suggests you’ll be doing early and later rides with a longer break in between, take extra pairs. Don’t be tempted to take an everyday pair of socks because you’ll end up with wet and sweaty feet – you’ll appreciate breathable and wicking riding socks more than you realise.
Sunglasses
Sunglasses are a must if you’re going somewhere sunny, but it’s best to opt for a pair that are safe ride in and won’t shatter and cause you injury in a fall. Glasses designed for sport will also fit nicely under your helmet.
Beacool Sport Glasses
Available in a wide range of colours, these sport-specific glasses are made of a shatterproof material.
Bandana
A bandana or Buff will help protect you from the sun (or keep you warm if it’s chilly), but you can also pull it up over your mouth and nose if it’s particularly dry and dusty.
Buff Coolnet UV
This lightweight and comfortable tube scarf is 95% recycled, offers UPF 50 protection helps with sweat management.
Buff Merino
This 100% merino wool Buff is perfect for when the weather won’t make up its mind.
Riding hat camera
You can, of course, take a phone or digital camera with you to document your trip. But if you’d rather not be fiddling about or would like to record at speed, it would be worth checking out one of the best riding hat cameras. The Cambox V4 Pro is super-lightweight, discreet so won’t stand out in your photos.
Cambox V4 Pro
This camera attaches under the peak of your helmet or above your brow line on the underside of a jockey skull. You can hardly feel it’s there and is easy to use.
Bum bags and saddle bags
They might look pretty retro, but you can’t deny how handy a bumbag will be on a riding holiday. You’ll have easy access to your phone or camera, a power pack and (weather dependent) some sun cream. I also highly recommend packing a lip balm with SPF (like this one on Amazon) and insect/mosquito repellent (like this one).
Bumbag
This water-resistant bumbag has three separate compartments and an adjustable strap. And it’s available in a wide range of colours.
Some holiday providers will have saddle bags for you to use, but if they don’t and you’d like to always have water to hand or you’ve got other items to carry, then saddle bags are just what you need. There are a variety of styles and sizes to cater for different needs and how much stuff you’re carrying. When I’ve been on trips previously, I’ve always been envious of riders who have come prepared with saddle bags – and they’ve always been the most comfortable and hydrated.
Majestic Ally Pommel Bag
This saddle bag is designed to attach to the front of western and trail saddles.
Canvas Saddle Bag
This water-repellent saddle bag is much larger and has several pockets.
