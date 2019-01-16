Welcome to our group test of winter turnout rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by dressage rider Jamie Broom and his wife Georgi, who run a busy livery and training yard near Windsor. Find out what they thought below.

Horseware’s official description:

Perfect for all year round use, the Bundle Duo Turnout Rug gives you the option of a light weight, medium weight and a heavyweight all in one. Made with a durable and strong 1000D ballistic nylon with a waterproof and breathable outer gives you the strongest material on the market and is perfect for keeping your four legged friends dry.

The Brooms’ first impressions:

This rug looked very smart and hard-wearing, and it fitted my horse very well from the off.

Overview of performance:

This rug fitted my horse perfectly, plus it sits really well on the back and looks very smart. The cut was brilliant as it never rubbed or slipped, and it gave my horse plenty of movement. It was warm yet breathable, and was used in varying winter temperatures making it very versatile.

The Brooms’ likes/dislikes:

The fact that the straps are covered is a huge plus for me as I never worried that they would get caught on anything. I also really like the fact that it has three belly straps giving the rug an added security.

Verdict It is well worth the money and in my opinion the best thing since sliced bread