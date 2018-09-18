Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnout rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Premier Equine Buster Zero 0g Turnout Rug with Classic Neck Cover is a no-fill (zero gram) lightweight turnout rug crafted from a breathable 840denier ballistic nylon. Treated with the Premier Equine waterproof system, it not only keeps your horse dry and comfortable, but also helps to regulate their temperature.

Wild Farm’s first impressions

This rug looked excellent when unpackaged: extremely good quality, very generous sizing and with excellent quality fittings.

Overview of performance

The rug performed excellently and demonstrated superb water repellence. The full length, detachable neck, proved a real bonus keeping the horse particularly clean.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

The quality of the fixtures and fittings is excellent. Experience shows that Premier Equine rugs themselves are always a little generous in sizing so you may be able to go down one size compared to your horse’s normal measurement. We particularly like the depth of this rug as we have numerous deep-girthed horses that have struggled with less generous rugs.