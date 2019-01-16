Welcome to our independent group test of stain removers suitable for use on horses. All of the stain removers in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Mastacare Show White Powder helps to banish stains! Show White Powder leaves a brilliantly white finish to your horse’s coat. It is a safe and non-allergic whitener that can be used on the body, legs and feather helping to cover any stains or discolouration.

First impressions

The pot this came in looked really easy to store and the powder inside looked like it would do the job.

Overview of performance

This powder was excellent in getting rid of bad stable stains quickly and efficiently. I also found it very easy to use and it really made my horses very white.

Likes and dislikes

I liked how well it took out any stains and left me with a well turned-out horse. I also liked how easy it is to apply. And it’s not expensive either.