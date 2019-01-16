Welcome to our group test of summer sheets. All of the lightweight rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by dressage rider Jamie Broom and his wife Georgi, who run a busy livery and training yard near Windsor. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

Well designed and easy to use, the Bucas Freedom Twill Sheet is available in a range of colours. It is made from a strong, 100% polyester twill fabric, which makes it an ideal stable, summer and travel sheet.

First impressions

This sheet was made from a lightweight material that looked hard wearing and breathable. I thought the clips looked really safe, robust and easy to use.

Overview of performance

This rug fitted really well and was definitely true to size, plus it kept its shape after multiple washes. The fastenings are very well protected so they never got caught on anything in the stable or while travelling. It was also very breathable on the hotter days, but also kept my horses warm enough on slightly cooler days. It also never rubbed and was used successfully as an under rug too.

Likes and dislikes

I love how I can use this rug in the stable and while travelling, as it is very smart and comfy for the horses. I also really like the fact that it doesn’t rub making it a great under rug as well.