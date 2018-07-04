Storm Saddle soap review

Welcome to our group test of tack cleaners. All of the tack cleaning products in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of professional dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Stormcare’s official description

Natural glycerine and lanoline make Storm Saddle Soap ideal for cleaning all smooth leather. It is a high quality leather soap based on traditional products and methods. The light foaming action gets to work cleaning leather and tack effectively, ensuring longevity of service.

Rob’s first impressions

The product could be more eye-catching. The labelling is quite plain and wouldn’t catch my eye on the shelf of a tack shop.

Overview of performance

Really super, this was our favourite product. It was easy to use, long lasting and conditioned the leather well.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

I like the fact the cream has a good texture so it goes further, and how well it soaks in.