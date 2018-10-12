Welcome to our group test of collared show shirts designed to be worn at competitions. All of the shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer’s team. Find out what they thought below.

Noble Outfitter’s official description

Ideal for competition wear, the lightweight Gwen Performance Mock in white is a high performance short sleeved shirt with a neat sports fit. It is made with UPF 50+ rated fabric, ultra-breathable stretch mesh back and princes seam side panels offering protection, breathability and an integral stock loop. The transparency resistant material ensures the white won’t go see-through over time or when damp.

First impressions

This shirt felt very soft, looked nice and thin, but still had a good amount of weight to it.

Overview of performance

This shirt performed very well and did exactly what it says on the tin. It kept me very cool in the heat wave and was super soft to wear. I liked how stretchy the fabric was without feeling slimy and I think will be wearing this shirt all year round as well as on the sofa at home.

Likes and dislikes

My favourite thing about this shirt is how soft and comfy it is. I am really struggling to fault it.