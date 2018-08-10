Welcome to our group test of softshell jackets suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the busy Wild Farm Equestrian team, which is lead by dressage trainer and competitor Keith Robertson. Find out what they thought below.

Cavallo’s official description

The Cavallo Kasa softshell jacket combines functionality with fashion. It has zipped pockets, is waterproof, breathable and quick drying.

Wild Farm’s first impressions

A very stylish, slim fit and lightweight softshell jacket.

Overview of performance

The jacket stood up really well to everyday use and washed very well afterwards. It is extremely lightweight and resistant to many a light shower it was put through.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

I really like the fact that it was light enough to wear in multiple situations and performed well on its own, as it was fairly wind resistant, but was light enough to put a thin jumper underneath when needed.