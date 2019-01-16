Welcome to our new independent group test of tendon and fetlock boots for horses. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The WeatherBeeta Pro Air Open Front Boots are lightweight and tough with a durable outer. They have vents for improved breathability from the inner layer through to the outer shell, while the breathable micro-perforated neoprene lining contours to the horse’s leg for maximum comfort and protection.

First impressions

I thought these looked simple in design, but very stylish as well.

Overview of performance

These boots fitted my horses really well and covered all the vital areas. My horses were was very comfortable wearing them. They provided very good protection, plus the elastic straps did not stretch at all over time.

Likes and dislikes

I really liked the simple style, fit and durability of these boots. I believe they will continue to fit well and protect my horse for the long term.