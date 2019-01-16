WeatherBeeta Pro Air Open Front Boots: ‘stylish protective boots at a great price’ 10/10

Welcome to our new independent group test of tendon and fetlock boots for horses. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

WeatherBeeta Pro Air boots review
Horse & Hound’s Best in Test awards

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Score 10

WeatherBeeta Pro Air Open Front Boots

Performance:10/10
Style:10/10
Fit:10/10
Value for money:10/10

Product:

WeatherBeeta Pro Air Open Front Boots: ‘stylish protective boots at a great price’ 10/10

Manufacturer:

Price as reviewed:

£49.99 (fronts and £44.99 hinds)
TAGS:

Official description

The WeatherBeeta Pro Air Open Front Boots are lightweight and tough with a durable outer. They have vents for improved breathability from the inner layer through to the outer shell, while the breathable micro-perforated neoprene lining contours to the horse’s leg for maximum comfort and protection.

First impressions

I thought these looked simple in design, but very stylish as well.

Overview of performance

These boots fitted my horses really well and covered all the vital areas. My horses were was very comfortable wearing them. They provided very good protection, plus the elastic straps did not stretch at all over time.

Likes and dislikes

I really liked the simple style, fit and durability of these boots. I believe they will continue to fit well and protect my horse for the long term.

Verdict

These boots are up there with the leading brands at half the cost.