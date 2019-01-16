Welcome to our new independent group test of winter competition breeches. All of the breeches in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Ariat Ranier Grip full seat breeches are the ultimate multi-tasker, full of performance features that keep you warm, dry and secure in the saddle as well as safely visible at night. All this and they have streamlined styling, too.

First impressions

These breeches looked really thick and hard-wearing and fitted well when tried on for the first time. They were a genuine size and I like the gel seat.

Overview of performance

I have worn these on multiple occasions in all types of winter weather and have appreciated how thick, warm and showerproof they have been. They have been very comfortable, looked very smart and have been very flattering. The light beige colour has meant that they have been suitable to wear with either a navy or tweed coat. When it was raining, the grip I had in the saddle never faltered.

Likes and dislikes

I found the four front pockets very useful with two being zipped and the other two being a jean-style pocket. I also liked how the material was warm without being too thick. Although, they were nether high waisted nor low cut, they fitted my personal shape well.