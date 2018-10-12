Welcome to our group test of collared show shirts designed to be worn at competitions. All of the shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Equetech’s official description

The Equetech Men’s Waffle Competition Shirt is a technical, breathable, wicking and quick drying competition shirt. It is made from waffle fabric with a crisp cotton button down tie collar, contrast grey short sleeves and a tie secure loop. It’s perfect to wear all year round with complete stretch for freedom of movement in the saddle and is machine washable.

First impressions

A modern looking shirt that looked most suited to eventing and showjumping.

Overview of performance

This is a very smart looking shirt, which is breathable and quick drying. It was a pleasure to wear all day in the heat. A tie fitted nicely in the collar and buttons down the front looked really stylish.

Likes and dislikes

I liked how comfortable, well fitted and stylish this shirt is. I also like how it can be worn without a jacket and still looks very smart. I am finding it very hard to fault as a summer competition shirt.