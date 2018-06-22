Welcome to our group test of base layers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Stierna’s official description

The Halo Polo SS top is perfect for a warm summer day, but can also be worn as an under layer. The cool anti-odour fabric is naturally anti-bacterial, which serves to minimise bad smells to keep you fresh both during and after your ride.

Harriet’s first impressions

This t-shirt look basic, but practical so should be good for everyday use.

Overview of performance

This is a particularly cool top that is very breathable and hangs off your body well. The anti-bacterial fabric meant I could ride out 6-7 racehorses and not smell at all afterwards.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I loved how breathable, lightweight and comfy this top is. The design is very basic and you could argue that it is slightly boring, but it performs brilliantly.