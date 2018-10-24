Welcome to our group test of exercise sheets. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Mark Todd’s official description

Manufactured with a waterproof and breathable 600 denier outer fabric and soft fleece lining, the Mark Todd Waterproof Exercise Sheet is designed to provide both warmth and protection from the elements. The wrap-around design features reflective piping and quarter strips, while the cut-away girth allows close leg contact and helps reduce sweating.

First impressions

This sheet looked both warm and protective from the worst winter weather.

Overview of performance

This rug is amazing. It fits very well and doesn’t move during a long schooling session or very long hack. It is also very waterproof, easy to get on and off and fits very well. This rug was the most popular among our team, plus for its quality and performance it is very good value for money.

Likes and dislikes



We really like how well it fitted the horses and what good value it is. We are struggling to find anything to fault about it.