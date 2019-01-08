Welcome to our independent group test of men’s gilets. All of the gilets in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Blaze Wear Traveller Gilet is designed for extra lightweight warmth, optimum heat control and retention, resilience and breathability. It ticks all the boxes when temperatures begin to drop.

First impressions

This is a really stylish padded gilet that came in a large box with multiple extras and lots of instructions.

Overview of performance

An absolutely fantastic piece of kit for those of us that spend hours on end outside working, riding and teaching. I wore this while riding and was more than warm enough without using the battery heating facility. Spending long days teaching in particularly low temperatures means it is so easy to start suffering from the cold, but with the very controllable heat source in the gilet I was so warm — it made a phenomenal difference.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

I loved the fact that the heat was completely controllable from a button on the inside of the jacket, which was easily accessible and allows you to select between three levels of heat. The removable battery is very easy to use, charge and can also serve as a backup battery supply for your iPhone if necessary. The battery is on the big side, but the trade-off is more than worth it when you spend as many hours outside as we do. The sizing was quite snug for me, so it’s probably well worth trying the gilet on before purchase to make sure you are comfortable with the sizes.