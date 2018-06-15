Welcome to our group test of country boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Ariat’s official description

Versatile enough for all-year-round wear, the Coniston Pro GTX Insulated boots support hard-working feet to ensure all-day comfort and reduced foot fatigue both in and out of the saddle. The premium, waterproof full-grain leather and the waterproof, breathable GORE-TEX membrane construction keeps you protected from the elements. These boots are packed with features, such as a Duratread outsole with rider tested traction zones, a full length YKK back zipper for convenience and front lace system for calf adjustability as well as featuring 3M Thinsulate insulation, which will keep your feet toasty even in the winter weather. The stirrup-friendly design means they feel just as stable when horse riding as they do on the ground and the non-bulky design lends itself to schooling, hacking or just looking great out walking.

Lisa’s first impressions

Wow! I loved the look of these boots.

Overview of performance

These boots were really great, comfy and supportive. I teach and ride all day and didn’t take them off from dawn till dusk.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

The only negative I could find was that the zips slipped down while I was jumping one of my horses. And the price.