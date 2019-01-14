Welcome to our independent group test of short winter jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

A stylish and practical riding jacket, the Premier Equine Pro Rider Unisex Waterproof jacket is a must have for year-round use. With a new, longer and more streamlined fit, this traditional waterproof riding coat offers superior comfort and practicality. It is fully waterproof with a Teflon coating to prevent stains, making it ideal for use in and out of the saddle. The snug fit collar, elasticated cuffs and waist make for a stylish fit, but also provide added protection from the elements when riding. An internal rear zip allows access for embroidery, so that you can personalise the back panel. Because this jacket is unisex, ladies may find they need to go down a size to get the best fit. It is machine washable at 30 degrees.

First impressions

A smart, functional jacket which looks very practical for both working around the yard and riding in.

Overview of performance

This jacket performed really well when used working in the yard. It has elastic cuffs which prevent the sleeves from getting in the way when cleaning and filling water buckets etc. It has very useful pockets – a small inside pocket perfect for a mobile phone and two normal outside pockets which were really useful for keeping gloves in. It was waterproof and warm in rainy and windy conditions.

Likes and dislikes

I really like how lightweight and practical this jacket is while remaining warm and waterproof. The zip is very easy to use, pockets very useful and generally it is a very well thought through jacket for practical use. I would have liked it to have a tucked away hood, and the sizing is generous, which is probably due to it being unisex.