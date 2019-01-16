Cavallo Chagall Pro full-seat breeches review

Welcome to our group test of winter leisure breeches. All of the breeches in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Cavallo Chagall Pro full seat breeches provide style and practicality while riding with a functional zip front pocket and a high waist to provide extra comfort.

First impressions

I immediately thought these were a beautiful, very stylish and smart pair of breeches that looked warm. Just my cup of tea.

Overview of performance

I LOVED these breeches! High-waisted, long enough in the leg and warm: what more could anyone ask for? If they were slightly cheaper, I would buy several pairs and wear them all winter long. The belt loops are big enough for a normal belt, as well as a riding belt. They are beautifully made and of very good quality. They are very smart and I wish I had a few more pairs.

Likes and dislikes

I love everything about these breeches. There absolutely nothing to dislike, other than the slightly hefty price tag.