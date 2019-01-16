Welcome to our group test of riding socks to protect your horse from annoying flying insects while being ridden. All of the socks in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Harry Hall Women’s technical socks have a thinner “tight”-like leg section over the calf to make them less bulky under boots. They also have a half terry foot with air mesh panels around the toe/foot area to aid ventilation.

First impressions

I really liked the bright cheery colours, but these socks were much thinner that some of the others in the group test and I wondered how hard-wearing they would be.

Overview of performance

They may be thinner than some of the others on test, but they haven’t yet got any holes and they have been used regularly. They are also very comfortable to wear both around the calf and on the foot.

Likes and dislikes

I love how great these are to wear under long boots and how perfectly proportioned the height of them is against the foot size.