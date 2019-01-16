Welcome to our group test of men‘s lightweight showerproof jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of professional dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Official description

The Pikeur Piro Jacket is a windproof and waterproof men’s jacket. It is medium-length with taped seams, an integral fold-away hood, two-way zip, waterproof pocket zips and a knitted inner collar.

First impressions

When I first tried this jacket on the fit was comfortable and stylish, but slightly generous in size. I liked the simple yet quality feel of the garment.

Overview of performance

This jacket kept me really warm and protected me really well against the wind. It was shower proof and great for dealing with the varying English weather. Although it was good to ride in, I tended to keep it for teaching, wearing around the yard and at shows.

Likes and dislikes

I really like that the hood is generously sized, covering my ears and all the top of my head at all times. I also love that the fact that is can be put away easily when not in use. The pockets are really big without being too bulky.