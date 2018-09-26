Welcome to our new group test of socks suitable for use with wellies and country boots. All of the sock in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Soxtrot UK’s official description

Soxtrot UK’s socks are funky and fun, available in more than 100 different designs and colours, and are perfect under all kinds of boots and shoes, all year round. Made from a lightweight, breathable, stretch, durable fabric, they are cool in summer and surprisingly warm in winter.

Jo’s first impressions

They looked thin and breathable and I loved the funky designs

Overview of performance

I really, really loved these socks. My feet were never sweaty, nor were they ever cold. I also love showing off with the funky designs.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

These are the most breathable socks I have used and were very comfy to wear. If I had to be critical, they did fall down a wee bit (but not that was noticeable) and the foot shape could be a little bit more contoured.