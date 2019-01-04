Welcome to our independent group test of gilets for horse riders. All of the gilets in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Premier Equine Carmen Riding Gilet is a quintessentially desirable gilet that has been cut to provide a flattering silhouette and has superior lightweight and breathable properties. It is an ideal layer for early morning training sessions, cooler evenings at the yard and also for day-to-day wear.

First impressions

This gilet looked very smart and I really like how well it fitted. I was also a fan of the colour and the embroidery.

Overview of performance

I found the Carmen gilet very comfortable to wear both on and off the horse and kept me very warm. I was also a fan of very useful zipped pockets, which kept my essentials securely stowed while I was busy around the yard and while riding.

Likes and dislikes

I really like how well this gilet fits, plus how smart and fashionable it is. There is nothing I dislike about it. I would definitely recommend it to others.