Official description

The Dublin Sachi Jacket is a stylish showerproof softshell jacket to keep you dry and warm without the bulk. It has a warm microfleece lining throughout the body for extra warmth and comfort, plus a contrast color zip and stitch detail.

First impressions

I liked the silhouette this jacket gave when I first tried it on.

Overview of performance

The jacket is really flattering and it is comfortable to wear. It coped well with light rain showers and it keeps you warm in lower temperatures.

Likes and dislikes

I particularly like the color and the shape of the jacket. I also like that fact that it kept me warm. I would have liked the pocket on the chest to have been a bit bigger.