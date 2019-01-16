Welcome to our new independent group test of long winter jackets for equestrians. All of the jackets in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Caldene Luna Women’s Jacket: ‘smart, warm and stylish in and out of the saddle’ 10/10

Official description

Made from a durable showerproof taslan fabric and filled with a lofty 260gsm fill, the Caldene Luna Women’s Jacket from Harry Hall is designed to perform. The shiny gunmetal trims, high shine branding and faux fur trim ensure that it looks great too. It is perfect for both in and out of the saddle, with the detachable mock fur hood, two-way centre front zip and rear riding vents making this one of our most wearable jackets yet. Finished with two shiny gunmetal lower pocket zips, stretch storm cuffs and leatherette branded tab.

First impressions

I really liked the colour of this jacket (wineberry) and thought it looked really stylish and smart.

Overview of performance

I found this jacket to be a really good length as it covered me well without getting in the way. I found it very warm and comfortable, plus I thought the zips at the back were very practical as it meant that I could ride in it as well.

Likes and dislikes

I really like the deep zip pockets and the good fit, although the sleeves are ever so slightly restricting.