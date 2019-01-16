Welcome to Horse & Hound’s exclusive round-up of all the outstanding equestrian products that earnt the prestigious ‘Best in Test’ status during our 2018 product testing scheme. A wide range of more than 50 types of products have been extensively tested throughout the year by our team of professional riders and yards.

How the scheme works

For each category, one professional and their team tested between five and 10 items from leading equestrian brands over a period of at least six weeks. Each was scored out of 10 across four relevant categories, with one product crowned Best in Test. There is also a Best Value award given for each category.

For humans: Boots and socks | Breeches | Tops | Jackets and gilets | Gloves and accessories

For horses: Rugs | Horse boots | Saddle pads | Accessories | Grooming

Best jackets and gilets

Best long winter jacket

Caldene Luna Women’s Jacket | RRP: £87.50 | Read full review

Best short winter jacket

Premier Equine Pro Rider Unisex Waterproof jacket | RRP: £54.99 | Read full review

Best softshell jacket

Cavallo Kasa softshell jacket | RRP: £115 | Read full review

Best men’s lightweight showerproof jacket

Pikeur Piro Jacket | RRP: £229.95 | Read full review

Best ladies’ showerproof lightweight jacket

Dublin Sachi Jacket | RRP: £54.99 | Read full review

Best men’s gilet

Blaze Wear Traveller Gilet | RRP: £199.98 | Read full review

Best ladies’ gilet

Premier Equine Carmen Riding Gilet | RRP: £69.99 | Read full review

Best equestrian tops

Best base layers

Stierna Halo Polo SS | RRP: £45 | Read full review

Best mid layers

Noble Outfitters Cozy Cowl | RRP: £44.95 | Read full review

Best winter show shirts

Pikeur Long-sleeved Competition Shirt | RRP: £40 | Read full review

Best lightweight summer stock shirts

Dublin Cortez CDT Short Sleeve Competition Top | RRP: £32.99 | Read full review

Best ladies’ summer show shirts

Noble Outfitters Gwen Short Sleeve Performance shirt | RRP: £29.95 | Read full review

Best men’s summer show shirts

Equetech Men’s Waffle Competition Shirt | RRP: £46.95 | Read full review

Best equestrian boots and socks

Best short riding boots

Tredstep Medici Front Zip short riding boots | RRP: £139.99 | Read full review

Best gaiters or half chaps

Ariat Kendron Half-Chap | RRP: £150 | Read full review

Best riding socks

Harry Hall Women’s technical socks | RRP: £15.99 for two pairs | Read full review

Best country boots

Ariat Coniston Pro GTX Insulated boots | RRP: £349.99 | Read full review

Best yard boots

Le Chameau Vierzon jersey lined boot | RRP: £125 | Read full review

Best welly socks

Soxtrot UK socks | RRP: £9.90 | Read full review

Best breeches

Best winter leisure breeches

Cavallo Chagall Pro full-seat breeches | RRP: £159 | Read full review

Best winter competition breeches

Ariat Ranier Grip full seat breeches | RRP: £120 | Read full review

Best lightweight summer riding leggings

SXC Sport Leggings | RRP: £39.99 | Read full review

Best summer competition breeches

Pikeur Lefinia Grip Breeches | RRP: £147.95 | Read full review

Best summer lightweight breeches

Hy PERFORMANCE Chester breeches | RRP: £79.99 | Read full review

Best waterproof over trousers

Just Chaps Waterproof Riding Trousers | RRP: £68 | Read full review

Best gloves and accessories

Best winter riding gloves

UVEX Sportstyle Winter gloves | RRP: £34 | Read full review

Best summer riding gloves

SXC Sportsline Gloves | RRP: £25 | Read full review

Best winter headwear

Pikeur winter hat with imitation fur bobble | RRP: £26.50 | Read full review

Best horse rugs

Best stable rug

Horseware Rambo Original Stable Rug | RRP: £125.95 | Read full review

Best turnout rug

Horseware Rambo Bundle Duo Turnout | RRP: £399.95 | Read full review

Best exercise sheet

Mark Todd Waterproof Exercise Sheet | RRP: £59.99 | Read full review

Best cooler/wicking rug

Thermatex Duet Cooler rug | RRP: £117 | Read full review

Best lightweight turnout rug

Premier Equine Buster Zero Turnout Rug | RRP: £134.99 | Read full review

Best summer sheet

Bucas Freedom Twill Sheet | RRP: £45 | Read full review

Best anti-fly rug

Amigo Vamoose Evolution fly rug | RRP: £149.50 | Read full review

Best protective horse boots

Best brushing boots

Veredus STS TRC Vento brushing boots | RRP: £94 | Read full review

Best over-reach boots

Tri-Zone Over Reach Boots | RRP: £29.95 | Read full review



Best tendon and fetlock boots

WeatherBeeta Pro Air Open Front Boots | RRP: £49.99 | Read full review >>



Best cross-country boots

Veredus E-vento XC event boots | RRP: £120 | Read full review

Best cool boots

Lemieux ProIce Boots | RRP: £69.96 | Read full review

Best travel boots

Rambo Travel Boots | RRP: £99.95 | Read full review

Best saddle pads

Best dressage pad

Albion England Diamond Dressage Square | RRP: £40 | Read full review

Best GP/jump pad

Premier Equine European Cotton GP/Jump Square | RRP: £36.99 | Read full review

Best half pad

Eskadron’s Climatex Trapez Half Pad | RRP: £34.95 | Read full review

Best horse accessories

Best fly veils/ear covers

LeMieux Acoustic Fly Hoods | RRP: £34.95 | Read full review

Best tack cleaners

Storm Saddle Soap | RRP: £15 | Read full review

Best grooming and horse care

Best winter wash

NAF Love the SKIN he’s in Skin Wash | RRP: £20.99 | Read full review

Best shampoo

Carr & Day & Martin Gallop Extra Strength Shampoo | RRP: £7.99 | Read full review

Best mane and tail detangler

Cavalor Star Shine | RRP: £18 | Read full review

Best fly repellent spray

Absorbine UltraShield Fly Control | RRP: £24.85 | Read full review

Best hoof conditioner

Leovet Hoof Lab Elastic Cream | RRP: £10.95 | Read full review

Best stain remover

Mastacare Snow White powder | RRP: £10 | Read full review

Meet the testing team

Keith Robertson/Wild Farm Equestrian

Wild Farm is run by grand prix dressage trainer and rider Keith Robertson. Along with a dedicated team of grooms, he produces young dressage horses right through to grand prix, and runs a successful livery business.

Sam Jennings

A professional event rider who started her eventing career in 1999 as a young rider and was shortlisted for the British team that year. Sam successfully competes a range of event horses up to advanced level from her friendly, professional yard in Kent.

Jo Rimmer

A former teacher, Jo is now an international event rider and British Eventing coach. Jo has produced a number of horses up to CCI5*-L level and competed at Pau CCI4* in 2018. She combines competing with producing young horses and training riders of all ages. She is based in Dorset with her 16-year-old daughter Jess.

Lisa Spence

A regular on the eventing circuit, Lisa has been working in the equine industry for more than 25 years. A British Horse Society stage four senior coach and former Pony Club examiner, she has spend many years backing, competing and working with all types of horses.

Harriet Rimmer

Harriet runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. She is based in Leicestershire and hunts with the Belvoir, and has previously evented to novice and competed in dressage up to advanced medium.

Rob Waine

Rob is a professional dressage rider who runs a competition and livery yard in Buckinghamshire. He competes up to inter I and has many regional titles to his name, as well being a regular competitor at the national championships.

Tamsin Addison

A former eventer, Tamsin became the first person in the world to regrow a bone in her upper arm after having cancer. She is now an international grade V para dressage rider and trainer, competing for Ireland.

Jamie and Georgi Broom

Jamie Broom began his equestrian career in the Household Cavalry, and is now a full-time dressage rider who competes up to prix st georges level, winning his first national title in 2016. He and wife Georgi run a successful livery yard at the busy Lakeside Equestrian Centre, where they also run clinics.