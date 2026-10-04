Everything you need for your first horse: Horse & Hound’s definitive list

Got a handle on everything you need for your first horse?

If you’re about to embark on loaning or buying a horse for the first time, we couldn’t be more excited for you. A horse of your own is a massive commitment, but brings an unrivalled level of joy into your life. Your free time will never be the same again – and you’ll absolutely love it.

Assuming you’ve already got yourself kitted out, you’ll find that horse ownership comes with plenty more decisions to make. From choosing a livery yard to selecting the right type of bedding, and from how much hay to feed to what type of clip to have, there’ll be plenty of umming and ahhing ahead.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

As well as management decisions, horses come with a lot of stuff. It’s not as simple as choosing a well-fitting saddle and bridle, fetching your new horse in one of the best leather headcollars and calling it a day!

If you’re a soon-to-be owner grappling with everything you need for your first horse, we’ve listed the absolute essentials for you, with suggestions if you’re keen to invest in some more specialised kit items, too.

The stable

Stabled horses need to spend most of their time in chewing forage. (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

If your horse is going to be spending time in the stable, this is what he’ll need...

Day-to-day life

headcollar and leadrope

bedding

haynets or a slow feeder

water buckets

metal tie ring (like this one) for haynets if there isn’t one provided

You can also add the best stable toys, bordeom busters for horses and best salt licks.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most owners tie their horses to a piece of baling twine (with some strands pulled away and discarded so it’s more easily broken) attached to a metal tie ring, but you might prefer to use a quick release tie (like this one).

If you would like to keep the stable door open while supervising your horse inside, consider whether you might find one of the best stable guards or stall chains useful.

The tack room

Your riding and training equipment must fit your horse correctly. (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham)

From riding equipment to your grooming kit, here’s what you’ll stash in the tack room...

Riding and training equipment

You might want to add other types of horse boots, such as tendon boots for jumping or cross-country boots.

There are many training aids that might benefit your horse that you can use when lunging your horse. Some attach to your saddle or bridle and some are complete training systems. At Horse & Hound, we always recommend seeking qualified professional advice and instruction before using any training aid.

Grooming kit

As well as a separate box of equine first aid essentials, you’ll want a comprehensive grooming kit to tackle everyday grooming.

body brush

dandy brush

metal curry comb

rubber curry comb

plastic stain removing brush (like this Magic brush)

mane and tail brush

mane comb

face brush

sponges

hoof pick

sweat scraper

grooming kit bag to hold it all

You can go as far as you like with stocking your grooming kit, with products like mane thinning combs and knives, shedding tools, sheepskin mitts and massage brushes available. You might also want plaiting bands on standby for shows.

Lotions and potions

From washing your horse to essential seasonal topical products, horses need a few lotions and potions as standard – here are our favourites...

Some equines have specific needs and if this doesn’t feel like it covers everything you need for your first horse, you can go a bit more specialised with your products.

For example, your grey might benefit from a whitening horse shampoo, while busy owners might like to have one of the best dry shampoos for horses on standby, too.

The rug room

Your horse might not need every weight of rug available. (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham)

Here is everything you need to kit your horse out in all weathers.

Rugs

It’s important to note that not every horse will need all the types of rugs listed here. For example, my horse is a cob that does groundwork and is usually unclipped in the winter. He has a cooler rug, a fly sheet and two no-fill rainsheets, which I put a 100g, liner in if it’s below 0º for a sustained period. Rugs are expensive and bulky to store, so don’t rush to buy one of everything if your horse doesn’t really need it. Use our horse temperature rugging guide to help you decide.

You may wish to add therapy rugs to your horse’s wardrobe, or a rug for shows and travel. If you plan to go to lots of shows, a lycra hood will help keep your horse clean the night before competing. Some riders like to ride or warm up their horses in an exercise sheet during winter, especially if they are clipped.

If you don’t want to buy lots of individual rugs, you might prefer to use a liner system. These comprise an outer rug with no or a small amount of fill and liners of different weights you can attach to the underside.

Accessories for turnout and travel

If your horse is especially sensitive to flies, you may want to add a pair of the best fly boots to your list. Well fitting turnout boots, though not essential, can also be useful for keeping mud off your horse’s legs.

The feed room

Metal feed bins will keep your feed secure (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham)

feed buckets

bucket covers

feed bins

a feed scoop and stirrer

a stiff brush to scrub buckets with

a dustpan and brush for sweeping up spills

a portable luggage scale (like this one) for weighing haynets

a weigh tape (like this one)

best horse treats

Extras to consider

The above list covers everything you need for your first horse that’s essential, but you might want to consider investing in other bits of kit to make your life easier, cover all bases or indulge your horse.

How to save money on everything you need for your first horse

Finding second hand items online could save you money (Image credit: Future)

Not everything you need for your first horse has to be brand new or full price. Make savings on the things you need by...

checking your local equestrian centres for second-hand table-top sale events

looking for second-hand kit on Facebook Marketplace or Vinted

using second hand online marketplaces, such as The Equine Market

make use of deals events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Days – we track the best deals for horse owners so make sure you check horseandhound.co.uk for the biggest savings on products that are worth it

For unlimited access to expert horse care advice, plus the latest product news, buying guides and reviews, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website