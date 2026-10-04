Everything you need for your first horse: Horse & Hound’s definitive list
Need a checklist of everything you need for a horse of your own? From buckets and boots to tack and turnout, we’ve got you covered here
Got a handle on everything you need for your first horse?
If you’re about to embark on loaning or buying a horse for the first time, we couldn’t be more excited for you. A horse of your own is a massive commitment, but brings an unrivalled level of joy into your life. Your free time will never be the same again – and you’ll absolutely love it.
Assuming you’ve already got yourself kitted out, you’ll find that horse ownership comes with plenty more decisions to make. From choosing a livery yard to selecting the right type of bedding, and from how much hay to feed to what type of clip to have, there’ll be plenty of umming and ahhing ahead.
As well as management decisions, horses come with a lot of stuff. It’s not as simple as choosing a well-fitting saddle and bridle, fetching your new horse in one of the best leather headcollars and calling it a day!
If you’re a soon-to-be owner grappling with everything you need for your first horse, we’ve listed the absolute essentials for you, with suggestions if you’re keen to invest in some more specialised kit items, too.
The stable
If your horse is going to be spending time in the stable, this is what he’ll need...
Day-to-day life
- headcollar and leadrope
- bedding
- haynets or a slow feeder
- water buckets
- metal tie ring (like this one) for haynets if there isn’t one provided
You can also add the best stable toys, bordeom busters for horses and best salt licks.
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Most owners tie their horses to a piece of baling twine (with some strands pulled away and discarded so it’s more easily broken) attached to a metal tie ring, but you might prefer to use a quick release tie (like this one).
If you would like to keep the stable door open while supervising your horse inside, consider whether you might find one of the best stable guards or stall chains useful.
Mucking out tools
- wheelbarrow
- broom
- the right fork, such as a shavings fork (like this one) or pitch fork (like this one) depending on your choice of bedding
- manure scoop (like this one)
- shovel
The tack room
From riding equipment to your grooming kit, here’s what you’ll stash in the tack room...
Riding and training equipment
- saddle
- stirrup leathers and stirrup irons
- the right type of girth to go with your saddle
- bridle – bitted or bitless
- saddle soap for cleaning your leather
- saddle pads
- lunge line
- hi-vis exercise sheet for hacking
- exercise boots, such as brushing boots or overreach boots if needed
You might want to add other types of horse boots, such as tendon boots for jumping or cross-country boots.
There are many training aids that might benefit your horse that you can use when lunging your horse. Some attach to your saddle or bridle and some are complete training systems. At Horse & Hound, we always recommend seeking qualified professional advice and instruction before using any training aid.
Grooming kit
As well as a separate box of equine first aid essentials, you’ll want a comprehensive grooming kit to tackle everyday grooming.
- body brush
- dandy brush
- metal curry comb
- rubber curry comb
- plastic stain removing brush (like this Magic brush)
- mane and tail brush
- mane comb
- face brush
- sponges
- hoof pick
- sweat scraper
- grooming kit bag to hold it all
You can go as far as you like with stocking your grooming kit, with products like mane thinning combs and knives, shedding tools, sheepskin mitts and massage brushes available. You might also want plaiting bands on standby for shows.
Lotions and potions
From washing your horse to essential seasonal topical products, horses need a few lotions and potions as standard – here are our favourites...
Some equines have specific needs and if this doesn’t feel like it covers everything you need for your first horse, you can go a bit more specialised with your products.
For example, your grey might benefit from a whitening horse shampoo, while busy owners might like to have one of the best dry shampoos for horses on standby, too.
The rug room
Here is everything you need to kit your horse out in all weathers.
Rugs
- no-fill rain sheet
- lightweight turnout (50–150g)
- medium weight turnout (150–250g)
- heavyweight turnout (>250g)
- stable rugs of various weights
- cooler rug
- fly sheet, plus optional waterproof fly rug
- neck covers for turnout and in the stable
It’s important to note that not every horse will need all the types of rugs listed here. For example, my horse is a cob that does groundwork and is usually unclipped in the winter. He has a cooler rug, a fly sheet and two no-fill rainsheets, which I put a 100g, liner in if it’s below 0º for a sustained period. Rugs are expensive and bulky to store, so don’t rush to buy one of everything if your horse doesn’t really need it. Use our horse temperature rugging guide to help you decide.
You may wish to add therapy rugs to your horse’s wardrobe, or a rug for shows and travel. If you plan to go to lots of shows, a lycra hood will help keep your horse clean the night before competing. Some riders like to ride or warm up their horses in an exercise sheet during winter, especially if they are clipped.
If you don’t want to buy lots of individual rugs, you might prefer to use a liner system. These comprise an outer rug with no or a small amount of fill and liners of different weights you can attach to the underside.
Accessories for turnout and travel
- best fly mask
- field-safe headcollar, or a leather one that would break in an emergency
- a pair of best travel boots
- tail guard
If your horse is especially sensitive to flies, you may want to add a pair of the best fly boots to your list. Well fitting turnout boots, though not essential, can also be useful for keeping mud off your horse’s legs.
The feed room
- feed buckets
- bucket covers
- feed bins
- a feed scoop and stirrer
- a stiff brush to scrub buckets with
- a dustpan and brush for sweeping up spills
- a portable luggage scale (like this one) for weighing haynets
- a weigh tape (like this one)
- best horse treats
Extras to consider
The above list covers everything you need for your first horse that’s essential, but you might want to consider investing in other bits of kit to make your life easier, cover all bases or indulge your horse.
- the best clippers if you plan to clip your horse yourself
- electric fencing so you can strip graze or make a pen if you need to
- a massage pad or mitt to support your horse between physio treatments
- a grazing muzzle if your horse is a good-doer
- ice boots for leg cooling
- a solar-powered wifi-free camera for the stable or field
- a portable horse shower if you don’t have a wash bay
How to save money on everything you need for your first horse
Not everything you need for your first horse has to be brand new or full price. Make savings on the things you need by...
- checking your local equestrian centres for second-hand table-top sale events
- looking for second-hand kit on Facebook Marketplace or Vinted
- using second hand online marketplaces, such as The Equine Market
- make use of deals events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Days – we track the best deals for horse owners so make sure you check horseandhound.co.uk for the biggest savings on products that are worth it
For unlimited access to expert horse care advice, plus the latest product news, buying guides and reviews, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.