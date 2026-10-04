Everything you need for your first horse: Horse & Hound’s definitive list

Need a checklist of everything you need for a horse of your own? From buckets and boots to tack and turnout, we’ve got you covered here

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Woman with a long ponytail wearing navy stands with a bay horse, who has his nose on her shoulder
Horses come with a large kit list!
(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham)

Got a handle on everything you need for your first horse?

If you’re about to embark on loaning or buying a horse for the first time, we couldn’t be more excited for you. A horse of your own is a massive commitment, but brings an unrivalled level of joy into your life. Your free time will never be the same again – and you’ll absolutely love it.

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Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.