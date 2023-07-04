Stable guards and stall chains for use at home and away





There are many reasons that you might want to add one of the best stable guards to your home or travel kit. They allow you to keep your stable door open, improving airflow and letting your horse see more, while providing some level of security and keeping your horse in. The simpler stable chains also make it easier for you to get in and out of the stable.

Stable guards are popular at stay-away shows where horses are unfamiliar with their surroundings as they typically allow your horse to see more, which usually helps to calm stressed horses. Some designs can also be personalised, which is great for advertising or showing that you’re part of a team.

When choosing the best stable guard for you, look out for strong hooks made of steel and galvanised to protect them against the weather. Nylon guards are strong, and generally a solid construction is best as holes increase the risk of your horse getting a foot caught – bear in mind that when using two or more clips on each side, this also creates holes but provides a more secure attachment. Most stable guards are width-adjustable, which means they fit most doors whether you’re at home or away.

Stall chains are safe when used by themselves as there’s a low risk of anything becoming caught. They don’t give much of a visual presence to your horse, however, so are often best for quieter horses who are less likely to challenge a seemingly smaller barrier. Some come with a quick-release clip on one end, which is an added safety element. Best stable guards and stall chains

WeatherBeeta Stall Guard

Colours: Navy/grey | RRP: £42.50 |

Made from a strong 1200D triple weave nylon, this guard is adjustable at the side to fit most door frames and has four trigger clips for easy attachment.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk, naylors.com or ebay.co.uk



LeMieux Stable Guard

Colours: Navy or black | RRP: £34.95 |

With an ideal design for bespoke embroidery, this stable guard adds a touch of class to your stable. The straps are adjustable straps and have strong clips to ensure a safe fit.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

KM Elite Stall Guard

Colours: Black or navy | RRP: £31.99 |

Made with heavy duty nylon webbing, this canvas stall guard is fully adjustable.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Hy Stable Guard Plus

Colours: Black | RRP: £29.99 |

This smart stall guard is complete with four trigger clips to hold it in place. It features coloured piping around the edge and embroidery in one corner. The only downside to this guard is that it’s not adjustable – measures 60 x 95cm.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Elico Stall Guard

Colours: Navy | RRP: £49.50 |

This width-adjustable guard is fitted with six trigger clips. Will fit doorways of 94–117cm.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Shires Ezi-Kit Stall Chain

Colours: Black, blue, green, red, purple, pink or grey | RRP: £23.99 |

With a standard clip on one end and a quick-release panic clip on the other, this covered chain measures 133cm.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Hy Stable Chain

Colours: Black, blue or pink | RRP: £18.99 |

This chain has a quick-release panic clip at one end.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

Roma Rubber Stall Guard

Colours: Black, blue, green, red or purple | RRP: £24.99 |

This stall guard has a rubber centre and comes with a quick-release clip on one end and a standard clip on the other.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or sportsdirect.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

KM Elite Stall Chain

Colours: 11 options | RRP: £18.99 |

This chain is fitted with an extra-tough aircraft cord centre and is supplied with a clip on each end for easy fitting. Measures 130cm.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Horsemen’s Pride Stall Chain

Colours: Black, blue, green, red, purple or pink | RRP: £24.99 |

This vinyl-wrapped stall chain is 105cm and includes clips at each end. Some Horsemen’s Pride chains are supplied without clips – usually in the US – so be sure to check which variety you’re buying.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk

