Mucking out can be hard work and anyone who does so regularly, whether it’s one a day or 10, will know that having one of the best shavings forks to hand will make a significant difference. Despite the name, shavings forks can be used on a range of bedding types, including hemp, paper and pellet-type beddings. And having an efficient and easy-to-handle fork will not only save you time, but it’ll prevent the aches that would come with a more unwieldly option, too.

The main differences between different shavings fork are the materials, which affects the weight, and the shape of the head that does the bulk of the work. In general, the lighter the fork the easier it is to work with and the less additional strain it puts on your body – the lightest shavings forks tend to be made of plastic and aluminium. Some users prefer fork with a metal head and tines as they can be more robust and cut through wet bedding more easily. If you have rubber matting in your stable it’s worth considering a fork with rounded tines to prevent damage to the matting during use.

Some forks are available in a wide range of colours and if you’re on a livery yard on which everyone has their own tools, being able to choose a different colour to others can be really useful.

We’ve rounded up a selection of shavings forks with a range of different designs to help you find one that will work for you.

Best shavings forks for mucking out

Fyna-Lite XL Shavings Fork

Colours: Navy | Sizes: 89cm (D handle) or 112cm (straight handle) | RRP: From £32 |

This weatherproof fork is specifically designed for shavings, with an optional unique shaker cage for reducing bedding waste. You can also choose between a long handle or D-grip handle.

In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk

KM Elite Ultimate Shavings Fork

Colours: 10 options | Sizes: 115cm | RRP: £29.99 |

KM Elite describe this fork as “lightweight and ultra durable”. It has an aluminium shaft with strong but flexible heads and is efficient for shavings and pellet beddings. This fork is also available with a telescopic handle if you wish to be able to alter the length to fit you or for storage.

In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Shires Ezi-Kit Premium Lightweight Fork

Colours: 7 options | Sizes: 137cm | RRP: £23.99 |

This shavings fork is made from tough, durable plastic, a lightweight aluminium stem and a useful handle – all designed to keep the weight down.

In the UK? View now at gooutdoors.co.uk, millets.co.uk or blacks.co.uk

Harold Moore Shavings Fork

Colours: Purple, black, blue, green or pink | Sizes: 101cm | RRP: £50 |

Shaped like a shovel, this fork has a reinforced shaft and large fork head that should make moving material around easier than ever. The round-edged polypropylene tines reduce the risk of damaging floors and rubber matting.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Fyna-Lite Multi Mucka Stable Fork

Colours: Silver/purple or red/navy | Sizes: 100cm or 120cm | RRP: £45 |

This sturdy metal fork has sharpened, pointed prongs that are designed to lift and move bedding with ease. It’s suitable for use on shavings, straw, chopped straw, flax, and other similar bedding materials. You can choose between a long handle (both colours) or a D-shaped or T-shaped handle (in red/navy).

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Red Gorilla Medium Fork

Colours: Blue, light blue, green, purple, pink, red or black | Sizes: 118cm | RRP: £29.95 |

This light bedding fork weighs just 800g. It has an aluminium handle and extra-strong tines.

In the UK? View now at gooutdoors.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Falsterbo Shavings Fork

Colours: Navy, green, grey, purple, pink or red | Sizes: 115cm | RRP: £29.95 |

This ergonomically designed fork has a wide scoop area (40cm width) to help speed up mucking out. The hardwearing prongs allow for flexibility to prevent breakage and are set 1.5cm apart. Also available in a telescopic version (75–155cm).

In the UK? View now at ebay.co.uk

Fyna-Lite Pellet Master Fork

Colours: Blue | Sizes: 100cm or 120cm | RRP: From £40 |

Designed to be used on pellet bedding, this fork design traps debris but allows bedding to fall between tines to minimise bedding wastage, while the rounded tines prevent damage to rubber matting.

In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk

Herbies Swedish Fork

Colours: Black | Sizes: One size | RRP: £67.50 |

This lightweight (900g) fork was developed in collaboration with a physiotherapist. The handle, head and shaft are all ergonomically designed to increase comfort and reduce the load on your wrist and shoulders, and the handle is designed to offer four different grip options, which increases comfort and minimises injuries. The large head in a bucket shape helps to speed up mucking out time and minimise bedding wastage.

