Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Having the best brooms on your yard can make all the difference. To the untrained eye a broom is just a broom, but to anyone who has spent even a small amount of time sweeping a yard with a sub-standard broom will know this is not the case. Every equestrian has a favourite type of broom – some sweep better in a certain direction, while others are designed to be anti-clogging. They also come in a range of sizes that will suit different users. The best yard brooms will sweep in all directions, be easy to handle, cope with wet and dry debris, be durable and store well.

Here’s a selection of the best yard brooms on the market, some of which have been tested by one of our independent testers, to give you some ideas…

Borstiq Farm Bassine yard broom Made in Sweden, this wooden broom is lightweight making it easy to handle and has a wide head that is designed to making sweeping up quick and easy. The natural bassine bristles are soft but firm and give a very close finish. It claims to give a meticulous finish and to be suitable for all yard duties.

Handle length: 130cm

Head width: 50cm

£19

Buy at clippersharp.com BroomRaker cleaning tool This lightweight and robust broom is the handy combination of a broom and a rake in one, eliminating the need for two separate tools. It is made of recyclable and sustainable materials, and has been designed, developed and manufactured in Britain. This dual-purpose tool is he only tool designed to fit and clean the grooves on the Ifor Williams horse trailers.

Handle length: 115cm

Head width: 30.6cm

£35

Buy at broomraker.co.uk This broom scored 5/10 as part of our independent testing scheme. Read the full review.

Equerry British Bulldog yard broom This broom combines two fibre strengths to help make light work of sweeping away all types of dirt and debris – the stiff fibres at the front will remove stubborn dirt and debris whilst the softer fibres at the back will enable the broom to catch lighter debris. The hollow centre in the middle of the broom head is designed to ensure the brush fibres don’t become clogged. The broom comes with a black handle and has a screw fixing for easy assembly.

Handle length: 150cm

Head width: 45cm

£19.99

Buy at thermatex.co.uk

Also available at equus.co.uk This broom scored 8/10 as part of our independent testing scheme. Read the full review.

Harold Moore stable and yard broom 45cm These brooms are designed to be compatible with any surface, including concrete, rubber matting, stone, tarmac or cobbles. They are hard wearing and specifically designed for the demands of the professional equestrian environment. They have a low wear rate and are designed to work on the toughest surfaces while remaining soft enough to be rubber matting friendly. The bristles are crimped to increase the contact surface area and create a more effective material grab. They’re also non-absorbent, rot proof and easy to clean. The design minimises clogging and the increased hole depth provides additional bristle support, while anti-corrosive stainless steel staples securely fixes them in place. The pole is made of high performance durable aluminium and topped with an ergonomic hanging handle.

Colours: Blue, green, pink or purple

Handle length: 140cm

Head width: 30cm, 45cm or 60cm

From £19

More information at haroldmoore.co.uk

Buy at viovet.co.uk This broom scored 6/10 as part of our independent testing scheme. Read the full review.

Herbie’s Quickie 24in Super Bulldozer broom

This broom is described as suitable for use on wet or dry debris, and on rough or smooth surfaces. It is lightweight and has an extra-long steel handle, which has a swivel hanging feature for easy storage. The heavy-duty resin broom head is warp-, rot- and crack-resistant, and it doesn’t absorb water in the way that wood might do. The bristles are made of stiff natural fibres that are great for heavy debris and rough surfaces, and provide a good flick action. Replacement heads and handles are available, and the broom comes with a five-year guarantee. It is available as a single broom or as a carton of four.

Handle length: 152cm

Head width: 61cm

£34

8/10 as part of our independent testing scheme. This broom scoredas part of our independent testing scheme. Read the full review

Red Gorilla Gorilla broom This broom is available in six different colours, which is great if you’re on a livery yard, and three different sizes. It has a colourful and practical design, and comes with a built-in scraper blade and anti-clog channel, which cuts down flying dust for a clean sweeping action. The extra-wide head on the larger broom allows you to shift more with minimal effort. It performs well in a wet environment as the head and bristles don’t soak up any fluid.

Colours: Red, blue, pink, purple, pistachio or yellow

Handle length: 120cm or 147cm

Head width: 30cm or 50cm

From £16

Buy at redgorilla.red

Also available at amazon.co.uk This broom scored 6/10 as part of our independent testing scheme. Read the full review.

You might also like:

14 pairs of winter riding boots you’ll be thankful for when it’s cold Ensure your feet stay warm while you’re riding this winter with our selection of the best winter riding boots Best tail protectors 2020: Horse & Hound’s tester ranks her favourites Find out which tail guards, with and without bags, were awarded H&H Approved status in our independent group test

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free