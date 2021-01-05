Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Herbie’s Quickie 24in Super Bulldozer broom Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Durability: 8/10

Ease of use: 9/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Herbie’s Price as reviewed: £34.00

Welcome to our group test of yard brooms. All of the brooms in this group test have been put through their paces by by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence and her team. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Herbie’s Quickie Super Bulldozer broom

The Herbie’s Quickie Super Bulldozer broom is super-lightweight and comes with an extra-long 60 inch steel handle, which also has a neat swivel hang-up feature for easy storage. This 24in stiff natural fibre Palmyra pushbroom is great for heavy debris and rough surfaces. The superb flick-action can’t be beaten and it makes sweeping up a breeze. The heavy-duty resin block won’t warp, rot, or crack, and it doesn’t soak up moisture and become heavy. Replacement heads are available from us when bristles wear down past their best.

Handle length: 152cm

Head width: 61cm

£34

Buy at herbiesyardsupplies.co.uk

First impressions

I thought this broom looked a good size, durable, and I really liked the colour. It was also one of the more expensive brooms we were testing.

Overview of performance

This broom worked well on all the surfaces we tested it on, and we found it easy to use. Its lightweight and works well sweeping in both directions – towards and away from you. The handle length was also good.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes



I liked the size and how well it swept the yard. The bristles did start to wear down after a while, but overall it was pretty durable.