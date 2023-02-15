



If you can get your hands on one of the best wheelbarrows, you’re on to a winner – especially if your horse is stabled and you’re mucking out every day or you’ve got a lot of poo picking to keep on top of. Wheelbarrows are an essential piece of equipment for every stable yard – and a temperamental barrow can make yard work a real chore, while the best wheelbarrows make transporting muck, forage and equipment an absolute breeze.

There are many types of wheelbarrows – one-wheeled or two-wheeled, heavy duty or lightweight, large or small – each has their advantages and disadvantages, and the best wheelbarrow for you (just as with the best yard brooms) will be a very personal choice.

Two-wheeled barrows typically give great capacity and stability, which means they can be pulled as well as pushed, and can also be moved with one hand. One-wheeled barrows tend to be smaller, but are easier to steer and are ideal for tackling a narrow ramp to your muckheap. There are fold-up versions available, too, that are handy for taking to stay-away shows as they are less bulky for transportation.

The best wheelbarrows are usually made of strong plastic with a steel galvanized frame and robust wheels, which are likely to hold up to the rigours of a horsey environment. But it’s also important to choose a barrow that’s easy enough for you to manoeuvre and will meet your needs.

Some wheelbarrows come fully assembled, while others are conveniently boxed for easy delivery but it means you’ll have to put it together. You can also choose between pneumatic wheels (pumped up with air), solid or puncture-proof wheels. Pneumatic tyres are best for heavy loads and over rougher terrain, but of course are prone to puncture. If you’re on a large livery yard, a coloured wheelbarrow can also help you keep track of it and prevent unwanted borrowing.

Gardebruk Heavy Duty Wheelbarrow

Capacity: 100L | Max load: 150kg |

This barrow has an impact-resistant tub and pneumatic tyres. The design is described as suitable for mud and slush, which makes it ideal for poo picking and transporting hay to the field.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Walsall Easi-load Heavy Duty Wheelbarrow In A Box

Capacity: 85L | Max load: 125kg |

This heavy duty barrow comes conveniently flat-packed in a box, for you to assemble on arrival. It has a heavy-duty steel pan and tubular frame with tipping nose. The wheel is pneumatic, but described as lighter and stronger than a standard wheel.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or wickes.co.uk

Wheelbarrows Direct Wheelbarrow

Capacity: 200L | Max load: 265kg |

This extra-large wheelbarrow comes fully assembled. It’s described as extremely durable, and is great for mucking out and shifting bulky items, such as bedding, straw and hay. The tub is supported by a tough tubular steel frame, which is fitted with puncture proof wheels.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Bullbarrow Wheelbarrow

Capacity: 85L | Max load: 150kg |

Available in seven colours, this wheelbarrow can come with a puncture-free, pneumatic or solid wheel.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Neo Direct Wheelbarrow

Capacity: 85L | Max load: 150kg |

With soft handles to enable a better grip, this galvanised steel barrow is fitted with pneumatic tyres.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

