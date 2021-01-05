Red Gorilla Gorilla broom review

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Red Gorilla Gorilla broom Score 6/10 Performance: 5/10

Durability: 8/10

Ease of use: 4/10

Value: 5/10 Manufacturer: Red Gorilla Price as reviewed: £20.00

Welcome to our group test of yard brooms. All of the brooms in this group test have been put through their paces by by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence and her team. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Red Gorilla Gorilla broom

The Red Gorilla Gorilla broom is available in six different colours and three different sizes. The Gorilla Broom shows off a colourful and practical design. It comes with a built-in scraper blade and anti-clog channel.

Colours: Red, blue, pink, purple, pistachio or yellow

Handle length: 120cm or 147cm

Head width: 30cm or 50cm

Buy at redgorilla.red

Also available at amazon.co.uk

First impressions

I tested the wider broom (50cm), which had the longer handle (147cm). It looked smart, well made and not too bulky. It was also easy to store.

Overview of performance

This broom worked really well when the ground was dry and it was good at getting dry mud up – the scraper helped with this, too. However, it didn’t perform so well when it was wet. Some hay does get caught up, but not too badly – I’ve definitely used much worse. It was a sturdy and durable broom – there were no problems there.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

I didn’t like how stiff the broom was because it made it harder to sweep. but it’s a durable sturdy broom. The handle was also too long for me – I would have been better with the shorter version.