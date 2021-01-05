Harold Moore stable and yard broom review

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Harold Moore stable and yard broom Score 6/10 Performance: 5/10

Durability: 7/10

Ease of use: 6/10

Value: 5/10 Manufacturer: Harold Moore Price as reviewed: £25.00

Welcome to our group test of yard brooms. All of the brooms in this group test have been put through their paces by by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence and her team. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Harold Moore stable and yard broom

The Harold Moore stable and yard broom is a medium-fibre brush with aluminium pole. It has a coloured polypropylene back with strong angled screw thread, and is a great all round brush that is ideal for sustaining a clean stable and yard. These brooms are designed to be compatible with any surface, including concrete, rubber matting, stone, tarmac or cobbles. They are hard wearing and specifically designed for the demands of the professional equestrian environment. They have a low wear rate and are designed to work on the toughest surfaces while remaining soft enough to be rubber matting friendly. The bristles are crimped to increase the contact surface area and create a more effective material grab. They’re also non-absorbent, rot proof and easy to clean. The design minimises clogging and the increased hole depth provides additional bristle support, while anti-corrosive stainless steel staples securely fixes them in place. The pole is made of high performance durable aluminium and topped with an ergonomic hanging handle. Replacement brush heads are available.

Colours: Blue, green, pink or purple

Handle length: 140cm

Head width: 30cm, 45cm or 60cm

First impressions

We had the 45cm broom on test. This was a nice-looking broom and it was a good size for storing.

Overview of performance

It worked particularly well for sweeping shavings back, but wasn’t as efficient at sweeping dust or water. It worked well for the outside yard sweeping hay, and you could use it equally well sweeping towards or away from you.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

I liked how useful this broom was in the stable.