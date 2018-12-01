There’s a huge variety of horse bedding on the market — from traditional favourites to the latest materials. If you’re struggling to decide which is the best horse bedding that suits you, your pocket and your horse, our expert guide to the pros and cons of each type of bedding could help you to decide.

Types of horse bedding

Straw

Advantages:

Cheap

Breaks down to produce good garden manure

Aesthetically pleasing

Disadvantages:

Bulky and messy to store

Soon makes a large muck heap

Can be difficult to dispose of, particularly if you are running a large yard. Cost of disposal can offset initial inexpensive price

Some horses are allergic to it

Some horses like to eat it

Chopped straw

Advantages:

Dust has been extracted

Treated to be non-palatable

Wrapped bales are clean and easy to handle and store

Not as bulky as straw, so produces a smaller muck heap

Disadvantages:

More expensive than straw, although cost is reduced with bulk deliveries

Sold through selected stockists

Wood shavings

Purpose-produced shavings are a popular type of bedding, but the quality can vary enormously — particularly with regards to dust content. It is important that you only buy shavings that have been specifically produced as animal bedding.

Advantages:

Non-palatable

Widely available

Wrapped bales are clean and easy to handle and store

Disadvantages:

Can be difficult to dispose of – shavings take much longer to rot down

Needs constant removal of droppings and care has to be taken to ensure the bed does not become wet, causing a build up of ammonia

Cheaper brands can contain high dust levels

Price can fluctuate

Wood pellets

These are made from heat-treated and compact sawdust. To use them, water has to be added to fluff them up and increase their absorbency.

Advantages:

Eco-friendly

High absorbency

Dust-free

Composes quicker than shavings or straw

Disadvantages:

Can be slippery whilst still in pellet form

Need to add water when the bedding is put down, which adds time

Bedding material made from the chopped stems of hemp or flax offers an alternative to shavings and paper.

Advantages:

More absorbent than shavings

Dust-free and non-palatable

Light and easy to muck out

Rapidly breaks down to make good compost

Wrapped bales are clean and easy to handle and store

Disadvantages

Bales are relatively expensive and the initial cost of bedding down are off-putting

Manufacturers claim that long-term use make it competitively economical

Rubber matting

Wall-to-wall rubber carpet or tiles developed as a complete horse bed.

Advantages:

Provides a comparatively soft non-slip base, guarding against capped hocks, etc

Easy to muck out and can be hosed down

In theory, no extra bedding costs, although some prefer to use a light layer of shavings over the matting

Disadvantages:

Considerable initial capital outlay to install

Not aesthetic

Can appear cold and is slow to dry in the winter

This tends to be a mixture of newspaper, magazine and other unwanted printed matter. It is often considered to be a cheaper option, but a large number of bales may be needed to create a thick bed. It is also worth considering cardboard, which has similar advantages to paper but is heavier and so less likely to blow around the yard.

Advantages:

Dust-free and non-palatable — a good choice for allergy-suffering horses

Produces a warm bed

Wrapped bales are clean and easy to handle and store

Disadvantages:

Can be costly

To start a bed it can take five bales, and then one or two bales a week for a horse that is stabled at night

Easily blown around, producing an untidy-looking yard

Disposal can be a problem

Care has to be taken to ensure bed does not become soggy

