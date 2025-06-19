



Perfect for a quick, refreshing wash after exercise or when the weather is hot, the best no-rinse washes for horses are an ideal solution if you’re not planning a full bath. A post-ride wash will help eliminate sweat and grime from your horse’s coat, and some formulations even assist with tired muscles or deterring flies.

There’s nothing I enjoy more than giving my horses a refreshing wash down to help keep them cool after a long ride, especially when the products offer added benefits. I’ve put together a selection of no-rinse washes, each with unique advantages, to help you find the perfect match for your needs.

Best no-rinse washes for horses

Hy Equestrian Magic Refresh Eucalyptus Wash

Sizes: 500ml

Refreshing wash gently soothes your horse’s skin and muscles post exercise, promoting wellbeing and recovery. The formula cleanses the coat leaving your horse looking and feeling fresh.

NAF Cooling Wash

Sizes: 500ml, 5l

Formulated to cool, relax and refresh tired muscles and remove the build-up of sweat. Ideal for a refreshing cleanse after exercise or a quick cool down due to the heat.

We keep a bottle of this on the lorry to have to hand when we wash down the horses. It’s super handy when we have limited access to water – it’s great for removing sweat, the horse’s coats look clean and refreshed after use and it leaves a nice smell, too.

Supreme Products Tropical Treat Lavender Wash

Sizes: 500ml

Fragranced with lavender, Carribbean berry and melon, this wash is perfect for use after exercise or on a hot day as it releases calming aromas and promotes general all-round health.

Lincoln Summer Citronella Wash

Sizes: 500ml

This cooling and rejuvenating wash contains citronella to deter flies and peppermint to help cool your horse’s skin to aid the rapid recovery of tired muscles.

Cavalor CoolSens

Sizes: 500ml, 2l

A concentrated liniment that is refreshing and cooling to help relax your horse’s muscles after exercise and support recovery. With added menthol, eucalyptus and tea tree oil.

Equine America Fungatrol No Rinse Body Wash

Sizes: 500ml

A non-irritant, no-rinse wash with powerful plant-based ingredients. Can also be used during the winter months if your horse has dry and flaky skin.

Carr & Day & Martin Lavender Liniment

Sizes: 500ml

Dual purpose liniment, containing menthol, witch hazel, rosemary and lavender, with both heating and cooling effects. It can be used neat as a rub, diluted in hot water for a warm soothing wash or diluted in cold water for a refreshing rinse to cut through grease and sweat.

LeMieux Medi Slosh

Sizes: 500ml, 1l, 2.5l

A medicated antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-fungal wash that deep cleans your horse’s coat. Ideal for scurfy and itchy skin, it can be used daily or when skin irritations occur. Can be used neat or diluted to leave a high shine and a lovely smell.

Barrier Citrus Wash

Sizes: 500ml, 1l, 5l

A light and uplifting wash with a zesty fly-repelling fragrance. It uses citronella oil, chamomile and organic aloe vera to help freshen, deodorise and clean your horse’s coat.

Smart Grooming Peppermint Splosh Wash

Sizes: 500ml, 1l, 5l

A blend of witch hazel and peppermint oil provides a deep cleansing and refreshing wash to cool, cleanse and effectively remove sweat, dirt and grease from your horse’s coat.

Pro-Equine Coolwash

Sizes: 1l, 5l

A soothing but refreshing blend of peppermint, tea tree and aloe vera. For use after exercise to help remove sweat and grease, and refreshes and cools your horse’s body and muscles. Can also be used before clipping with warm water.

Nettex Citronella No-Rinse Wash

Sizes: 250ml, 500ml

Used to enhance coat condition with a zesty summer fragrance. Great for use after exercise or on a hit day to refresh and restore your horse’s coat.

I like to use this wash in the summer – I found a little goes a long way and the pleasant citronella sent lasts for a while. When topped up with one of the best fly sprays it adds a bit more protection from those pesky flies.

Mastacare Lavender Wash

Sizes: 500ml, 2l

This wash is for deep cleaning and muscle relaxation with lavender essential oils. It’s perfect for lifting sweat and dirt out of your horse’s coat and has a lovely lavender aroma.

Absorbine CoolDown

Sizes: 950ml

This all-natural, herbal bodywash is made with 12 herbs and essential oils to gently cool and refresh tired muscles. It also conditions the skin and coat without stripping out essential oils, which makes it ideal for regular use.

EqWax Super Concentrated Itch Away No-Rinse Wash

Sizes: 250ml, 2.5l

This soothing no-rinse wash is made with natural plant oils that are traditionally used to support skin comfort during midge season. Perfect for itchy horses.

Why use a no-rinse wash

You can enhance your horse’s wash-down routine with a no-rinse wash. These washes offer a quick and easy way to provide extra care, and are also a great option if your horse dislikes the hosepipe.

With a variety of no-rinse washes for horses available, you can choose the best one to suit your horse’s needs. Popular options include muscle-relaxing lavender, refreshing peppermint, zesty citronella, or cooling and medicated formulas.

How to use a no-rinse wash

Simply dilute a measure in a bucket of water and sponge it over your horse’s body. Some washes can be used neat – just check the manufacturer’s instructions. No rinsing is needed; leave your horse to dry naturally without scraping off the excess liquid.

