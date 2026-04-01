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The best ice boots for horses provide cold therapy to the lower leg – and are much more effective and less time consuming than cold hosing. They are often used routinely after strenuous exercise in order to support tendons and ligament health (as increased temperatures can cause damage to the structures) or for rehabilitation from injury.

The technologies used in ice and cool boots for horses have come on leaps and bounds – and there is a wide range of options, too. Some ice boots and wraps also provide compression, vibration or the option for heat therapy to offer even further benefits, so it’s important to consider what you hope to get out of your new ice boots.

Consider the practicality of the boots: some cool quickly or without a freezer, others take longer but may last longer. For post-competition use, ensure you have the means to activate and keep them cool.

Best ice and cooling boots for horses

Horseware Ice-Vibe Leg Wraps

Sizes: Full or extra-full

Reasons to buy:

Same boot fits front and hind legs

Rechargeable battery

Three intensity settings

Gel packs can be used frozen, at room temperature, or warmed slightly

Two-year manufacturer’s warranty

Reasons to avoid:

Size range is limited

These rechargeable, cooling, and vibrating boots from Horseware are sold in pairs. They encourage lymphatic system movement and blood flow. The neoprene outer secures with Velcro over the cold packs, while contoured inner pockets hold the vibrating panels.

Since their introduction, these boots have been upgraded to include a light indicator on the vibrating panels, an improved charger, re-designed storage bag and improved fit and functionality. The set includes two leg wraps, two cold packs, two massage panels, one charger, and a lightweight storage bag.

Cryochaps K2F Compression Ice Boots

Sizes: One size to fit 15.2–18hh

Reasons to buy:

Good length and fit

Easy to use

Reasons to avoid:

Take up a lot of space in the freezer as gel not removeable

Separate boots for front and hind legs

Cryochaps all-in-one ice and compression wraps are sold separately, in pairs for front or hind or as a quad set (pair of fronts and a pair of hinds). They feature a flexible ice gel section and the same cooling, compression and comfort properties of the Original Cryochaps, but contain more gel so they stay colder for longer.

The boots are contoured to the leg feature a compression sleeve that is designed to drive the cold deeper. The wraps stay frozen in the Cryochaps cool bag for at least six hours. The boots only need to be applied for 10-15 minutes.

Equ StreamZ Coolboots

Sizes: One size (up to 37cm circumference)

Reasons to buy:

One size fits multiple horses

Only require cold water to activate – no freezer required

Multi-functional 3-in-1 therapy

Reasons to avoid:

Initial outlay is more expensive but they offer a multi-functional approach to cooling and recovery

These are the most expensive boots in this guide, but offer a practical solution if you need effective cooling on the go. Combining cooling technology with StreamZ unique 360º bio-resonance therapy, these cold water boots provide everyday cooling (without the need for ice packs), but can offer deeper cooling benefits using the cold packs supplied with each pair.

Each set includes two boots, two large cold packs, a drawstring bag and instructions.

Woof Wear Polar Ice Boots

Sizes: One size

Reasons to buy:

Can deliver hot and cold therapy

Designed with removable gel packs

Suitable for both front and hind legs

Reasons to avoid:

If you don’t have access to a freezer

The Woof Wear ice boots are sold in pairs, and include flexible, removable gel packs that can be used hot or cold. The boots feature a breathable neoprene outer, touch-close fastenings for a secure fit, and can be used on either front or hind legs.

Apply the packs, which mould around tendons, straight from the freezer, inside the horizontal elasticated mesh pockets.

Premier Equine Cold Water Compression Boots

Sizes: S–XL

Reasons to buy:

Large size range

Suitable for both front and hind legs

No need for freezing

Reasons to avoid:

You want vibration or heat therapy

These cold water boots from Premier Equine are great if you don’t have easy access to a freezer – you just soak them for 5-8 minutes to activate the cooling technology, which lowers the temperature by 6–12°C.

They are designed with a medical-grade, hypoallergenic, and antibacterial lining, combined with a 3D sports mesh outer to allow for constant airflow. Adjustable Velcro straps add compression to aid recovery.

EQuick EArtik Cooling Boots

Sizes: One size

Reasons to buy:

Can be used for both hot and cold treatments

Anatomically shaped

Machine washable

Reasons to avoid:

Need to be in the freezer for at least two hours

These EQuick cooling boots, usable on front or hind limbs, have a tough structured outer, three Velcro straps, and come with reusable gel bags. To use, freeze the bags for at least two hours, then slip them into the internal mesh panels.

Recommended use is 20-minute periods, but packs stay cold for two hours. The gel bags can also be warmed in a microwave for heat treatment, and the boots are machine washable.

LeMieux Arctic Ice Boots

Sizes: One size

Reasons to buy:

Flexible offering good coverage

Can be used on front or hind legs

Reasons to avoid:

Need to be in the freezer for four to six hours before use

These generously sized, flexible ice boots from LeMieux come in pairs and have four elasticated straps that allow for flexible fitting, which means that they can be used on either front or hind limbs.

They contain a gel that is formed in 24 separate pockets and contours around the limb ensuring maximum contact. The boots take four to six hours to freeze and should be used for 20 minutes at a time.

Weatherbeeta Therapy-Tec II Ultra Cool Ice Boots

Sizes: Large

Reasons to buy:

Shaped for a closer fit

Strike guard protection

Easy to use tab closures

Reasons to avoid:

The inserts need to be frozen before use

Only one size

Shaped to fit the horse’s leg, these ice boots feature a fetlock strike guard and freeze gel for maximum surface contact and secure placement. A foil lining prolongs cooling, while a soft mesh lining prevents freeze burn, ensuring comfort.

They are adjustable with three secure touch tape closures and easy to fit.

Masta Ice-Masta Therapy Boots

Sizes: One size

Reasons to buy:

Adjustable elasticated straps for tailored fit

Removable gel pack

Reasons to avoid:

Inserts need to be frozen for at least two hours before use

These boots fit front or hind legs. The soft, pliable gel packs provide up to 40 minutes of cooling. The soft mesh lining protects the skin from freeze burn.

To use, freeze the removable gel packs for a minimum of two hours to reactivate. Secure with outer elasticated straps.

Are ice boots good for horses?

Ice boots can be beneficial to manage injuries and reducing inflammation. Studies have shown that they can reducing swelling and inflammation in a horse’s legs after strenuous exercise.

How do ice boots work?

By constricting blood vessels, ice boots limit the inflammatory response and reduce fluid build-up, helping to speed up recovery from soft tissue injuries. The cooling effect of ice boots can also reduce pain and prevent heat stress after intense exercise.

When using ice boots for horses, it’s essential to ensure a proper fit to cover the targeted area adequately and avoid discomfort. It’s crucial to follow a vet’s recommendations for specific injuries.

How long to leave ice boots on a horse?

Ice boots should generally be left on a horse for 15-20 minutes at a time. This duration is sufficient to reduce inflammation and swelling without risking tissue damage. However, you should always check the individual manufacturer’s guidelines before use.

For acute injuries or after intense exercise, you can apply ice boots multiple times a day. However, ensure that there is a break of at least one to two hours between sessions. Always follow your vet’s specific recommendations to ensure the safe and effective use of ice therapy.

How to use ice boots on horses

Start by choosing the right size and type of ice boots for your horse, ensuring they will cover the intended area. Before applying the boots, inspect your horse’s legs for any cuts or abrasions, and ensure the skin is clean and dry. Carefully wrap the ice boots around the horse’s legs, fastening them securely but not too tightly that they could cause discomfort. Leave them on for the recommended time while supervising your horse to ensure comfort and proper fit. After the recommended time, remove the ice boots and dry your horse’s legs if necessary. Check for any adverse reactions. Clean and dry the boots according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

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