



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The best travel boots provide excellent protection to the horse when he’s being loaded, unloaded and while in transit in a horsebox or trailer. They need to be hard-wearing, so they can protect your horse’s legs from knocks and scrapes, as well as suitably padded to absorb shock.

When transporting horses, along with travel boots you might also want to consider one of the best tail guards and best travel rugs as part of your travel kit checklist.

Best travel boots for every budget

WeatherBeeta Deluxe Travel Boots

Colours: Black or navy/red/white

Sizes: Pony, cob, full or warmblood

H&H Rating: 8/10

With a 1200D outer, these strong and durable WeatherBeeta boots also have a protective dense foam inner and nylon lining for comfort. They are extra-long for combined knee and hock protection, have PVC strike pads around the bottom and have an additional strike pad on the hock. These boots are fastened with three touch-tape closures.

Read H&H’s independent WeatherBeeta Deluxe travel boots review.

Shires Arma Air Defence Travel Boots

Colours: Black

Sizes: Pony, cob or full

These travel boots are designed to assist with temperature regulation as well as be protective. The lining is made of a 3D fabric that wicks away moisture and ensures breathability.

They have PVC scuff guards for additional protection and durability, and they’re fastened with three touch-tape closures on both front and hind boots.

LeMieux Kudos 3D Mesh Travel Boots

Colours: Navy

Sizes: Cob or full

These LeMieux travel boots allow hot air to escape and keep your horses legs cool while travelling. Made from a unique 3D spacer mesh outer fabric with a sports mesh lining that effectively wicks moisture and is soft against the skin.

They feature generous Velcro straps, which make them easy to fasten, plus rubberised heel guards and carbon-textured PU panels for extra protection and structure.

Fouganza Traveller 500 Boots

Colours: Black/grey

Sizes: One size

These boots fasten with two tabs on the fronts and three on the hinds. The top of each is extra-wide, which makes for easy fastening and better security.

Supreme Products Royal Occasion Boots

Colours: Black

Sizes: Small pony, pony, cob or full

These travel boots are made from soft fleece and fasten securely with strong touch tape closures. They’re designed to offer protection without being rigid, making them perfect for horses that are not used to travel boots or those that prefer a less structured, shorter style. Additionally, they can be used in the stable at a show to help keep your horse’s legs clean.

Rhinegold Ripstop Full-length Travel Boots

Colours: Brown, silver or turquoise

Sizes: Pony, cob or full

H&H review: 7/10

These Rhinegold boots have a tough nylon outer, nylon lining and feature a strengthened strike pad at the heel. The wide touch-tape fastenings offer secure fit and the boots have an extra strengthened strike pad at the heel.

Read H&H’s independent Rhinegold travel boots review.

Saxon Travel Boots

Colours: Black or navy

Sizes: Pony, cob or full

These Saxon travel boots are straightforward and provide good value for money. They’re fleece-lined and have a durable nylon outer. They also have secure, touch tape fastenings.

Horseware Signature Travel Boots

Colours: Navy, burgundy or hunter green

Sizes: Pony, cob or horse

These premium travel boots are designed to provide both protection and comfort. They’re made of durable polyester with breathable air mesh panels. This allows for proper airflow and temperature regulations. Extra features include reinforced pads around the pastern and fetlock as well as reflective piping for enhanced visibility in low-light conditions.

Should horses wear travel boots?

Travel boots protect horses’ legs during transport. They shield against cuts, bruises, and other injuries caused by the confined space and movement of trailers or lorries. Covering from hoof to knee or hock, they absorb shock and stay secure, ensuring consistent protection throughout the journey.

However, improperly fitted boots can cause discomfort, rubbing, and skin sores, stressing the horse. Some horses may also react negatively to the restrictive feeling. Therefore, ensuring correct sizing and gradual introduction is vital for a safe, stress-free experience. High-quality, well-adjusted travel boots significantly enhance horses’ safety during transport.

How to fit travel boots

Start by choosing the right size, ensuring the boots cover from the hoof to just below the knee or hock. Place the boot on the leg, ensuring it aligns properly and covers the intended areas. Secure the straps, starting at the top and working your way down. You want a snug fit without being too tight to avoid restricting blood flow.

Check for any gaps or areas where the boot may rub against the skin. Have the horse walk a few steps to observe if the boots stay in place and don’t cause discomfort. Adjust as needed, ensuring the horse can move freely without the boots slipping or causing irritation.

Can you travel a horse without boots on?

Travelling a horse without boots is possible but it leaves the limbs exposed to a greater risk of injury. Without boots, they are more likely to suffer cuts, bruises, or more severe injuries from kicking or stumbling. For safety, especially on long or rough journeys, using a pair of the best travel boots is strongly recommended.

For unlimited access to the latest product news, buying guides and reviews, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also like: