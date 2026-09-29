Thinking about turning your horse away for winter? Here is what you need to consider first

Turning horses away for a winter break can be beneficial, but how can you tell if your horse is likely to thrive?

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two piebald cobs in red rugs turned out in a pasture next to a white house with trees in the background
(Image credit: Alamy)

As a serial cob owner, I have been turning horses away for winter for years. I've turned young, old and horses in work away away during winter for various reasons and it’s been great for them and me – but what does it actually mean?

What is turning horses away for winter?

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Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.

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