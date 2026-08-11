Wondering how to design your own stable yard where horses thrive? Meet the trainer who did just that – and find out how you can do the same

Miri Hackett balanced equine psychology with practicality to create her ultimate stabling solution for her holistic training yard

Bethany Stone&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice 6 min read
A chestnut horse with ears pricked looks over the Monarch stable door in an indoor barn set up
Miri Hackett worked with Monarch to produce the innovative designs for her new stable yard which had to fit inside a large pre-existing barn
(Image credit: Holly Outridge Photography)

Designing your own stable yard – and doing it well – means considering what your horses need and making that top of the list.

We know that the happiest horses have the three Fs – freedom, forage and friends – in abundance. But how do you replicate these welfare pillars in a traditional setting where horses have their own stables?

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Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.