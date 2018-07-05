Contact us at Horse & Hound

SUBSCRIPTION ENQUIRIES
If you are a magazine subscriber who is having delivery problems, or if you have any other queries about your subscription, please contact our Customer Care Helpline on 0330 333 1113 (international subscribers call +44 330 333 1113) Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5.30pm (GMT), or email ipcsubs@quadrantsubs.com
ADVERTISING ENQUIRIES
For information about advertising across the Time Inc. (UK) Ltd.’s Equestrian group, contact:
Justeen Jones Head of equestrian sales
justeen.jones@timeinc.com
tel: +44 (0)1622 861148
CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING PROBLEMS
If you have any questions about classified advertising or are experiencing problems when placing your advert online, please call 0800 316 5450
H&H EDITORIAL ENQUIRIES
If you have an enquiry about Horse&Hound magazine please call: 01252 555029
If you have an enquiry about Horse&Hound website please call: 01252 555023
For a full list of editorial staff contact details click here
If you wish to make an editorial complaint or submit a report that you believe Horse & Hound has not complied with the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s Editors’ Code of Practice, please contact us via email as below:
- Magazine: Pippa.Roome@timeinc.com
- Website: Carol.Phillips@timeinc.com
H&H FORUM ENQUIRIES
If you have an enquiry about the Horse&Hound website forum click here and complete the online form.
TECHNICAL ENQUIRIES/PROBLEMS
If you experience any technical problems with this website, please contact us specifying which platform you are on (e.g. PC or MAC) and which browser and Internet connection you are using (e.g. Internet Explorer 6 on 1M broadband).
Any technical questions should be sent to:
Carol Phillips Website editor
carol.phillips@timeinc.com
tel: +44 (0)1252 555024
SYNDICATION
Time Inc. (UK) Ltd. Syndication can give you access to a wide selection of the finest articles and pictures from the world’s oldest equestrian magazine.
We can license content to be used in print, online, broadcasting, marketing and advertising.
Find out more at www.timeincukcontent.com or email ukcontent@timeinc.com or call +44 (0)203 148 5488.
COMMERCIAL ENQUIRIES
If you would like to discuss sponsorships, content licensing or commercial partnerships, please contact:
Kirsty Setchell Publisher
kirsty.setchell@timeinc.com
tel: +44 (0)1252 555113
MAGAZINE EDITORIAL ENQUIRIES
Let us know what you think about Horse & Hound. E-mail comments, questions and feedback to:
Hannah Lemieux Editorial assistant
hannah.lemieux@timeinc.com
tel: +44 (0)1252 555029
HORSE & HOUND NEWS DESK
If you have a news story for H&H please contact the news desk.
Eleanor Jones News editor, Horse&Hound
eleanor.m.jones@timeinc.com
tel: +44 (0)1252 555021
MARKETING ENQUIRIES
For marketing and press information on Horse&Hound Online and to discuss marketing opportunities, please contact:
Nicola McClure Marketing manager
nicola.mcclure@timeinc.com
tel: +44 (0)1252 555115
LEISURE NETWORK – CONSUMER AGENCY SALES
For information on Leisure Network – Consumer Agency Sales contact:
Jack Croissant
jack.croissant@timeinc.com
tel: +44 (0)20 3148 2579 I +44 (0)7816 286 224
INSERTS
Charlotte Turner – Canopy Media
charlotte.turner@canopymedia.co.uk
tel: +44 (0)20 7611 8175 | +44 (0)758 8654502
Or you can write to us at the following postal address:
Horse & Hound, Pinehurst 2, Pinehurst Road, Farnborough Business Park, Farnborough, Hants, GU14 7BF
If you live in the UK and have any problems buying a copy of any of these magazines, please call us on +44 (0)20 3148 5000.
If you live outside of the UK, and would like to purchase a copy of any of these magazines, please see below for full details of our international distribution agents.
|COUNTRY
|MAGAZINES DISTRI-
BUTED
|COMPANY DETAILS
|NAME OF CONTACT
|CONTACT DETAILS
|Australia
|Horse & Hound
|Network Distribution Company
54-58 Park Street
Sydney
NSW
2000
Australia
|Lissie Schacht/ Murray Croft
|Tel:
00-61-2 8339 8611
Fax:
00-61-2 9264 3278
e-mail:
eschacht@acp.com.au
mcroft@acp.com.au
website:
www.networkservice
scompany.com.au
|Bermuda
|Horse & Hound
|Magazine Dist. Ltd
Suite 799
48 Par La Ville Road
Hamilton, HM 11
Bermuda
|Regina Moniz
|Tel:
001-441-295 8080
Fax:
001-441-296 0560
e-mail:
rmoniz@bga.bm
|Canada
|Horse & Hound
Eventing
|Gordon & Gotch Periodicals Inc.
110 Jardin Drive
Unit 11, Concord
Ontario
Canada L4K 4R4
|Debbie Simon-White
|Tel:
001-905-669 2368
Fax:
001-905-669 3654
e-mail:
debbiesw@gordon
andgotch.com
|Chile
|Horse & Hound
|Triangulo Distribution
|Germany
|Eventing
|W E Saarbach Gmbh
|Tel:
00-49 223 379 9632
Web:
http://www.saar
bach.de/
|Greece
|Horse & Hound
|Hellenic Distribution Agency
1 Digeni Street
17456 Alimos
Greece
|Tel:
00-30-1-9919 328
00-30-1-9955 383
Fax:
00-30-1-994 8776
|Italy
|Horse & Hound
Eventing
|Intercont-
inental Srl
|Tel:
00-39 2 6707 3227
Website:
www.intercontinental.it
|Korea
|Eventing
|Levant Internat-
ional S.A.L.
|Tel:
00-33 15 37 01 077
|New Zealand
|Horse & Hound
Eventing
|Netlink Distribution Company
23 Hargreaves Street
College Hill
Auckland
New Zealand
|Natalie Hope
|Tel:
00-64-9 308 2872
Fax:
00-64-9 302 7661
e-mail:
nhope@ndcnz.co.nz
|South Africa
|Eventing
|Mcs/Caxton Int.Press (Pty) Ltd
South Africa
|Tel:
00-27 11 807 9599
|Sweden
|Horse & Hound
Eventing
|Svenska Interpress
Box 90170
S-120 22 Stockholm
Sweden
|Sofia Christensson
|Tel:
00-46 8 506 506 12
Fax:
00-46 8 506 507 50
e-mail:
sofia.christens
son@interpress.se
Web site:
www.interpress.se
|U.A.E. (Dubai)
|Horse & Hound
|Levant Internat-
ional S.A.L.
|Tel:
00-33 15 37 01 077
|U.S.A.
|Eventing
|Warner Publisher Services Inc.
Speedimpex
|Tel:
001-212 522 8535
Tel:
001-718 392 7477
Web site:
www.speedimplex.com
To call Horse & Hound, add the appropriate extension below on the end of 01252 5. Example: editorial enquiries number is 01252 555029. To email a member of staff please use the following format – firstname.surname@timeinc.com – any exceptions to this rule have their email addresses include below.
Editorial Enquiries (55029)
Editor-in-Chief: Sarah Jenkins
Magazine Editor/Eventing/Endurance: Pippa Roome (55030)
Website Editor: Carol Phillips (55024)
News Editor: Eleanor Jones (55021)
News Writer: Lucy Elder (55020)
News Writer: xxxx (55027)
Acting Digital Features Editor: Gemma Redrup (55023)
Acting Features Editor/Polo/Riding Clubs: Martha Terry (55025)
Showjumping: Jennifer Donald (55048)
Showing/Vet/Features assistant: Alex Robinson (55026)
Dressage/Products/Sport Horse Breeding: Polly Bryan (55035)
Hunting: Catherine Austen (55033)
Racing/Point-to-point/Driving/Team Chasing/Pony Club/Editorial Assistant: Hannah Lemieux (55029)
Chief Sub Editor (Print): Victoria Rea (55087)
Print Sub Editor: Briony Reed (55037)
Print Sub Editor: Jane Gazzard
Lead Art Editor: Emily Secrett (55039)
Art Editor: Garry Ashton-Coulton (55038)
Picture Editor: Richard Tole (55043)
Senior Picture Researcher: Rebecca Pattenden (55042)
Products Assistant: Lucy Pearson (55034)
Marketing and publishing
Managing Director: Steve Prentice
Publisher: Kirsty Setchell (55113)
Marketing Manager: Nicola McClure (55115)
Advertising
Heads of Market: Justeen Jones (01622 861148)
Classified Advertisers: Freephone 0800 316 5450
Production Manager: Chris Gozzett (020 3148 2691)
Equo Business Director: Louise De New (55119)
SUBSCRIPTIONS
tel: 0330 333 1113
ORDER A COPY OF A PHOTOGRAPH
For personal use: if H&H took photos at your show, or to buy a picture published in the magazine, email hhprintorders@timeinc.com
ORDER A COPY OF AN ARTICLE OR PHOTOGRAPH
For commercial use: tel: 01733 385170