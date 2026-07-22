2026 Eventing World Championships
The 2026 Eventing World Championships are taking place in Aachen, Germany as part of the FEI World Championships (11-23 August). The eventing competition starts with the first horse inspection on Wednesday 12 August, followed by two days of dressage (13-14 August), cross-country (15 August) and the final showjumping phase to decide both the team and individual medals on Sunday 16 August.
Horse & Hound will be bringing you all the news in the run-up to the event, as well as in-depth reports on the action as it takes place. The eventing World Championships entries from all the nations are now confirmed, subject to any last-minute changes prompted by horse or rider illness or injury.
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Eventing teams news
British squad revealed for eventing World Championships
Entries from all nations, including teams and individuals
2026 Eventing World Championships timetable
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Date
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Eventing
|
Medal ceremonies
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Wednesday 12 August
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First horse inspection
|Row 0 - Cell 2
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Thursday 13 August
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Dressage day one
|Row 1 - Cell 2
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Friday 14 August
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Dressage day two
|Row 2 - Cell 2
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Saturday 15 August
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Cross-country
|Row 3 - Cell 2
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Saturday 16 August
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Final horse inspection; Showjumping
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🏅 Team and individual
Eventing World Championships format
This competition will feel reassuringly familiar to eventing fans, as it follows the traditional team three-day event format, unlike the Olympics.
Teams and individuals
● A maximum of five horse and rider combinations can take part from each nation.
● A team consists of three or four combinations, with the best three scores to count. A nation fielding the full five quota of pairs will be represented by a team of four and one individual.
● Nations not represented by a team can field one or two individual combinations.
● Every rider who is in a team is also competing as an individual.
The phases
● The competition officially starts with the horse inspection on Wednesday, 12 August, when the ground jury – president Anne-Mette Binder (Denmark), Peter Gray (Canada) and Joanne Jarden (Ireland) –
and veterinary delegate look at each horse and assess its fitness to take part.
● On Thursday, 13 and Friday, 14 August, each combination will take to the arena in turn and perform the Olympic short dressage test, which includes movements such as half-pass in trot and canter, rein-back and flying changes.
● On Saturday, 15 August, every horse and rider tackle the cross-country course, designed by Giuseppe della Chiesa.
The course has to have between 38 and 42 jumping efforts (Giuseppe says there are 42 efforts on the direct route), with a maximum fence height of 1.20m (1.40m with brush) and a maximum top spread of 1.80m.
The course will be between 5,600 metres and 5,800 metres and should be ridden at 570 metres per minute, giving an optimum time between 9min 50sec and 10min 10sec.
● The final day, Sunday, 16 August, starts with another horse inspection.
This is followed by the showjumping, in reverse order, over a course of 11 to 13 numbered obstacles (16 jumping efforts), designed by Frank Rothenberger. There is a maximum fence height of 1.30m, and the optimum time will be set for combinations to tackle the track at 375 metres per minute.
Scoring
● The combination with the lowest score at the end of the event wins the competition individually. Each pair receives a mark for their dressage test and the aim after that is not to add any more penalties.
● A team consists of three or four combinations, with the best three scores to count and the team with the lowest total score taking the gold medal.
Teams cannot mix and match between combinations for scores from each phase – the final team score consists of the nation’s best three total scores across all phases (so if a horse does a brilliant dressage test, but is eliminated cross-country, the team cannot count its dressage score and discard its cross-country score).
Aachen world championships officials
Eventing officials
Ground jury: Anne-Mette Binder (DEN) (President), Peter Gray (CAN), Joanne Jarden (IRL)
Technical delegate: Philip Surl (GBR)
Course designer: Giuseppe Della Chiesa (ITA)
Chief steward: Caroline Farwick (GER)
Veterinary officials: week one
Veterinary commission: Friedrich-Wilhelm Hanbücken (GER) (President), Kirste Neil (AUS), Juliana Ramalho De Freitas (BRA)
Veterinary delegate: Mark Sinnott (GBR)
Why is it not the Aachen World Equestrian Games?
Aachen previously hosted the FEI World Equestrian Games (WEG) in 2006. WEG brought together the World Championships in multiple different equestrian sports every four years between 1990 and 2018. Financial challenges associated with hosting so many disciplines at a single venue proved prohibitive and so since 2022 each of the disciplines have have their own World Championships. For 2026, Aachen was granted the World Championships for six disciplines, so is running a two-week combined World Championships – but it is not a WEG.
Eventing World Championships news
Latest
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‘We’re hoping for a proper cross-country test,’ says Andrew Nicholson ahead of the world championships
By Andrew Nicholson Published
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Who’s made the cut for the FEI World Championships Aachen 2026 eventing teams? Updated with the latest withdrawals
By Pippa Roome Last updated
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Team stalwart ruled out of Aachen World Championships: ‘We have a responsibility to make the best decisions we can for him’
By Lucy Elder Published
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US eventing team makes substitution in World Championships squad
By Pippa Roome Published
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‘We’ll do our best to make everyone proud’: Gemma Stevens on the honour of representing Britain at the World Championships
By Eleanor Jones Published
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‘I could do with a helicopter!’ Gemma Stevens fits fabulous Hickstead showjumping win into her eventing World Championships preparation
By Eleanor Jones Published
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The Paris trio – and who else? British squad revealed for eventing World Championships
By Pippa Roome Published
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Olympic eventing champions spearhead German World Championships team
By Lucy Elder Published
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Colorado Blue is back and heading to World Championships as Irish eventing squad named
By Lucy Elder Published
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Eight-time Olympian Andrew Hoy returns to Australian eventing team for World Championships
By Lucy Elder Published
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‘Who gets the Aachen call-up for Britain?’ H&H eventing editor Pippa Roome shares her thoughts on the final five
By Pippa Roome Published
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Five-star winners and medallists feature on New Zealand’s eventing squad for 2026 World Championships
By Lucy Elder Published
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‘Our hearts hurt’: five-star runner-up out of contention for World Championships
By Lucy Elder Published
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Golden Paris Olympic trio among British eventing entries for 2026 World Championships
By Lucy Elder Published
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How many fences, what’s the optimum time and more – course-designer answers your questions about the World Championships cross-country course
By Pippa Roome Published
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‘Pain is only in your head’: injured Olympian still targeting World Championships
By Pippa Roome Published
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‘He feels amazing’: eight-time Olympian confirms he is aiming for World Championships with Tokyo medallist – as they hope to impress at Luhmühlen
By Becky Murray Published
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‘What will selectors be willing to forgive?’ H&H’s eventing expert on what Bramham means for World Championship selection – for Britain and beyond
By Pippa Roome Published
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Who would you choose for the British eventing team at the Aachen World Championships? H&H’s Pippa Roome weighs in
By Pippa Roome Published