Team stalwart retired after World Championships: ‘I won’t have another horse like that’

Grandeur De Lully CH, who has been to seven senior championships with the Swiss eventing team, has been retired. We found out what he’s meant to rider Robin Godel

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Robin Godel and Grandeur De Lully CH jump a brush fence in water at the Paris Olympics
Robin Godel and Grandeur De Lully CH at the Paris Olympics.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Robin Godel has retired his great campaigner Grandeur De Lully CH from eventing, following his top-25 finish for the Swiss team at the eventing World Championships in Aachen last week.

The 18-year-old has been an incredible stalwart of top-level sport, contesting seven senior championships since 2018 – the 2024 Olympics, the 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Championships and the 2019, 2021 and 2023 Europeans.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.