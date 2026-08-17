Which countries qualified for the LA Olympics – and which missed out – at the eventing World Championships

The LA28 Olympics picture starts to take shape as seven nations qualify from Aachen

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Aoife Clark and Full Monty De Lacense at the eventing world championships, Ireland finished fourth in team results
Aoife Clark helps secure Olympic qualification for Ireland, finishing 11th on Full Monty De Lacense in Aachen
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The champions’ pumping fists and laps of honour at the eventing World Championships make the headlines, but further down the team results nations were battling it out for Olympic qualification.

Ireland had a tantalising tussle with the US and Switzerland for the bronze medal, eventually having to settle for the dubious honour of fourth behind America.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.